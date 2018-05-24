Business

The Advantages of Using Bi Xenon Headlights

editor Comment(0)

There is always experimenting and discovery going on in car headlight manufacturing companies. These experiments are conducted solely with the purpose of improving the illumination or the power of the headlights, thus helping in increasing the visibility of road at night. While there are a number of different types of headlights available on the market, the recently invented Bi-Xenon headlights are what have caught the attention of drivers.

The Bi-Xenon headlights or simply xenon headlights have been gaining a lot of popularity recently. The Bi-Xenon headlights have a safety advantage over the regular headlamps. However, Bi-Xenon headlights are very different than LED headlamps which are far more effective and advanced.

How do the Bi-Xenon headlights work?
The Bi-Xenon headlights are characterized by a light blue color beam. It is the ionized xenon gas that emits the light in this headlamp. Today, Bi-Xenon headlights are being actively installed in modern vehicles. The potential of Bi-Xenon lights to illuminate the road is much better than conventional headlamps. Thus, Bi-Xenon headlights increase the safety while driving at night.

What are the advantages of using Bi-Xenon headlights?
The interesting fact about Bi-Xenon headlights is that it emits 87% more light in low beam condition. When compared to conventional headlamps, Bi-Xenon headlights emit 180% more light.

Usually, Bi-Xenon headlamps are fitted with headlamp leveling system. With the headlamp leveling system, the light seamlessly switches between low beam and high beam depending on the curvature of the road. The headlamp leveling system allows the light to adjust depending on the acceleration of the vehicle, braking, and while taking a turn. Bi-Xenon headlamps are much superior to conventional headlamps and can drastically improve your driving experience at nighttime. Another big advantage of using Bi-Xenon lights is that it consumes less power as compared to halogen lamps.

If you are looking to buy some premium quality fog light wiring harness kit or Bi-Xenon headlamps, make sure to visit our website at https://www.vxtuning.com/. You can also go through our shop section on our website to browse through the variety of different products we offer.

Also Read
Business

Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

editor

Market Synopsis of Plastic Bottle Recycling MarketRecycling of plastic bottles have become a major market altogether and is carried out on a large scale. It increases the reuse of plastic material. Recycling helps to reduce pollution levels by converting them into lower grade plastic. This provides opportunities to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and the quantities […]
Business

Indian SME business networking solution GlobalLinker signs Aboitiz-led ‘Union Bank of the Philippines’

editor

Indian SME business networking solution GlobalLinker signs Aboitiz-led ‘Union Bank of the Philippines’ Innovative Indian Platform, GlobalLinker that helps micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow online with tools for effective business management and network expansion, furthers global footprint. New Delhi, April 3rd 2018: GlobalLinker, a business networking solution for SMEs and start-ups has ventured […]
Business

Use a Limo Service For a Night Out

editor

The night out is a standout amongst the most imperative occasions in any adolescent’s life in such a large number of countries around the globe. This one night, this one move, is something they will recollect for quite a long time and is something that the young ladies have envisioned about for a considerable length […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *