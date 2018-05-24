Soy Extracts Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Soy Extracts Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Soy Extracts Market by applications (animal nutrition, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals), by ingredients (carboxymethyl cellulose, ethylcellulose, methylcellulose), by types(flavonoids, phytochemicals, phytosterols, polyphenols) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Soy Extracts Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Soy Extracts Market. Global soy extracts market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Market Insights

Approval for new soy extract products based on research and development gives the impetus to global soy extracts market. Major players in the global soy extracts market such as Alfro, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beiersdorf Australia Limited, and Natrol LLC among others have invested heavily for new product development and they are expected to benefit from new products. North America dominates the global soy extracts market due to the increase in cultivation in the U.S. which is the largest soybeans producer in the world. Europe, Asia and Latin American soy extracts markets are expected to grow significantly due to the increased production of soybeans and demand for pharmaceutical, functional food and beverages and personal care products based on soybean extracts.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Soy Extracts market. Moreover, the global Soya Extracts market is segmented by applications, by ingredients and by types. The global soy extracts market by applications covers Animal Nutrition, Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, and others. On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented as Activated Carbon, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Ethylcellulose, Methylcellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Phosphorous Chemicals, Succinic Acids and others. Based on extracts type, the market is segmented as Flavonoids, Phytochemicals, Phytosterols, Polyphenols, Stanol & Sterol Esters and some others.

