SMACK Communications wins gold with image film for the RKW Group

May 24, 2018 “When excellence matters” – the claim of the world’s leading manufacturer of innovative plastic film solutions was the glue and substance of the corporate film that earned the Berlin-based communications agency a gold award in the Corporate Identity category at the World Media Festival in Hamburg.

The film communicates RKW”s market lead and high quality standards proven in a wide range of applications, at the same time it enhances employee identification with the company. “Our products are in many areas of daily life. For example, RKW films are used in most baby diapers to provide a secure moisture barrier and prevent leakages, or to make sure that products are reliably protected during transport and storage. Excellence, therefore, is hugely important to us,” says Alexandra Jaranilla, RKW”s Director Corporate Marketing & Communications, explaining the motivation behind the film.

The script was devised by the two creative masterminds behind SMACK, Managing Director Regula Bathelt and Chief Creative Officer Martin Bruss. “One plastic film is not like another, but we wanted to show that RKW, down to every single employee, is consistently focused on its responsibility to manufacture its products to the highest standard,” says Martin Bruss, director of the film and also responsible for the compositing. The result is a series of impressive shots taken at RKW”s German production facilities. Cinematographer Christof Wahl was in charge as DOP.

About SMACK Communications

Founded in 1997 by Regula Bathelt and Martin Bruss, the Berlin-based strategy and communications agency is a pioneer in integrated communication concepts. The agency specializes in B2B solutions and-usually in the role as lead agency-supports German companies in their international marketing activities. Clients include the RKW Group, SMA Solar Technologies, Promerit and the NORMA Group.

www.smack-communications.com

About RKW Group

The RKW Group is an independent, family-owned company and one of the world”s foremost manufacturers of excellent film solutions. RKW is the market leader in the areas of hygiene and agricultural films, films for the beverage industry and packaging for powdery goods. In addition, the company makes films and nonwovens for medical applications, for the chemical and converting industries as well as for the construction sector. In the fiscal year 2017, RKW generated total sales of EUR 905 million.

www.rkw-group.com