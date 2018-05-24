Entertainment

‘ShotOn for Oneplus’: An Application to Make your Videos Never Before!

editor Comment(0)

SURAT, INDIA – May 24, 2018, One of the most well-known applications and website development association is known as Greencom Ebizz Infotech has recently launched an application “ShotOn for One Plus: Auto Add Shot on Photo Stamp” for all the Oneplus Handset user.

As per the current trend, smartphone cameras are meant to be better and so the applications are being developed with more functionalities. ‘ShotOn for Oneplus’ app is developed for Android devices to naturally include ‘Shot By’ (signature text) and ‘Shot On’ (device name) to the photo captured using the built-in camera of the device!

Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Ebizzinfotech once in a talking with press said that: “If you wish your application or site to succeed, tune in to your customers needs first and attempt to embed them in the best way with the application/site”

Along with the facility to add ‘ShotOn’ tags, ‘ShotOn for Oneplus’ provides some amazing features worth looking at:

✔ No loss of picture quality!
✔ Set of device ‘Brand Logo’ to choose from.
✔ Allows the user to upload own ‘Logo’ from the gallery!
✔ Adjustable size of a stamp. (M to XXXL)
✔ Flexible Stamp Position. (Left Top, Left Bottom, Right Top, Right Bottom)
✔ Stylish Font Formats.
✔ Editable ‘Shot on’ and ’Shot By’ field!
✔ The user can ‘Preview’ stamp before adding to the picture.

Follow few simple steps and you’re done! ‘ShotOn for Oneplus’ is an easy-to-use app which helps you to make your picture more attractive. If you want to add this application to your device then you can easily find it on Play Store, it’s free!

Also Read
Entertainment

Aamir and Sanjeeda Featuring in Soham’s Sequel To Bas Ek Baar – ‘Ajnabee’

editor

After the massive success of ‘Bas Ek Baar’, Soham Naik is back with a bang! Unveiling the song’s sequel – Ajnabee, he’s all set to mesmerize his audience once again with his soulful voice. A classic composition by Anurag Saikia, the video features the sensational ‘Bas Ek Baar’ reel and real-life couple Aamir Ali Malik […]
Entertainment

Fusion Art’s 2nd Annual “Colorful Abstractions” International Online Juried Art Exhibition Opened October 1, 2016

editor

Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of the 2nd Annual “Colorful Abstractions” International Online Juried Art Exhibition for the month of October 2016. Palm Springs, CA, USA — Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of the 2nd Annual “Colorful Abstractions” International Online Juried Art Exhibition for the month of October 2016. […]
Entertainment

एशियन डिजाइनर वीक : चित्रा लाल को नेक्स्टजेन इमर्जिग टैलंट खिताब

editor

एशियन डिजाइनर वीक में चित्रा लाल ने नेक्स्टजेन इमर्जिग टैलंट का खिताब जीता। इस खिताब के लिए 20 डिजाइनरों का चयन किया गया था, जिसमें दिल्ली की डिजाईनर चित्रा लाल ने बाजी मारी। चित्रा लाल के कलेक्शन का चयन इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर लोगों को लुभाने वाले क्रिएटिव डिजाइन, अनोखे अंदाज और मार्केट में उपलब्धता के […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *