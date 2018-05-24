Business

Leading Security Company Titan Security Services Offers Complete Turnkey Security Solutions Throughout the UK and Europe

editor Comment(0)

Titan Security Europe is a leading UK-based security service provider that offers UK security guarding in addition to European Manned Guarding across Central and Eastern Europe. Titan Security Europe also provides retail guarding, security guarding, door supervisors and mobile patrols. The organization currently aims to provide security services for major global blue chip and FM clients, high-end retailers, Marine Security and banking services.

Titan Security Europe is a premium service security provider with over 1,000 personnel across the UK in various roles and positions with continued growth in a multitude of sectors. This includes manned security guards, key holding and alarm response, door supervisors, mobile security patrols, retail security and recruitment and staffing solutions. The company can also provide further security solutions such as CCTV, event security, corporate security, maritime security and public sector security.

All security operatives working under Titan Security Europe are fully vetted, trained and meet the strict criteria of the Security Industry Authority (SIA). Staff are also trained in-house in conflict management and are subject to regular reviews to ensure the quality of their services. This provides all clients with peace of mind knowing that their assigned security operatives are fully equipped to handle any situation.

Titan Security Europe has over 30 years of experience in the security industry, priding themselves on being the leading security service in the South West of the UK since their inception. Titan Security Europe understands the importance of creating a good lasting impression for all of their clients no matter how vast or small their needs are. Their attention to detail and smart presentation are the keys to their immaculate reputation.

For more information, please refer to the press contact information below.

Press Contact Details

Titan Security Europe
Office 8
Castle Circus House
Torquay
Devon
TQ2 5QG

Phone: 01803 446004
Web: www.titansecurityeurope.com
Email: info@tiansecurityeurope.com

Also Read
Business

Automotive Connectors Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

editor

Study on Automotive Connectors Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Connectors Market by application(engine cooling system, fuel and emission control, interiors)by system (sealed and […]
Business

Nasdaq CEO Comments Shake Up the Cryptocurrency World

editor

Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq, remarked on April 25th that the second largest stock exchange in the world would be open to setting up a cryptocurrency exchange in the future. This news has not only brought hope to crypto enthusiasts, but also had other people wondering whether cryptocurrency could become a regular feature of modern […]
Business

Global Para xylene Market Information- by Application by End-use and by Region – Forecast till 2022

editor

Para xylene Market Overview: The global para xylene market is expected to grow at USD 81.02 billion by 2022 growing with the CAGR of 12.05% from 2016 to 2022. The source for producing para xylene is naphtha. Para xylene (PX), an aromatic hydrocarbon, is the source for the commercial production of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *