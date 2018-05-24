Entertainment

Can a Precious Resource Like Water be Hijacked? Find out in the new novel Irrational Fears by Lee Lindauer

After witnessing the horrifying murder of her friend Tom Haley, Mallory Lowe, a cautious university mathematics professor, must emerge from her cocoon to become the gutsy and unpredictable woman she’s always dreamed of being. Running on the guilt of a past family tragedy that she blames on herself, Mallory is determined to find Tom’s now-missing daughter.

Following the clues in a 300-year-old equation left by Tom, Mallory’s search propels her into the tangled threads of a ruthless corporate entity known as Möbius, bent on controlling the world’s most precious resource: fresh water.

IRRATIONAL FEARS looks at greed, brutality, and compassion through the lens of a gutsy and brilliant woman.

Empowering women in math and science is one reason I created Mallory Lowe, my protagonist, who serves as a role model for all women. I believe it is way past time women like Mallory receive the same recognition as men, whether in real life or in fiction. The first woman to win the coveted Fields Medal, the highest honor a mathematician can obtain was Maryam Mirzakhani, who received the award in 2014. Unfortunately, she died in 2017 at age 40. Her passing brings a somber note to the struggles of women in math and science. To all the young women aspiring to go into these exciting careers—your time is now.

“Thriller aficionados will revel in this high-stakes read that packs a wallop. There are alliances and betrayals galore—all within a plot that is nothing short of chilling and foreboding.”
—Steve Berry, NYT bestselling author

Lee Lindauer has a BS in Architectural Engineering and a MS in Civil Engineering and was a principal of a consulting structural engineering firm he founded in Western Colorado. He is a member of the International Thriller Writers and lives in Grand Junction, Colorado with his wife Teri. http://www.leelindauer.com/

