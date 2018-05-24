Tech

Broadnet's Bulk SMS Solutions Are A Great Way To Send SMS To Your Worldwide Target Audience

BroadNet is one of the Best Bulk SMS Solution to send SMS to your worldwide Target Audience.

Beirut, 24 May: Broadnet Technologies– a leading bulk SMS marketing and telecommunication services company – is offering standalone variety of affordable SMS solutions to worldwide target audience. The company believes in offering high quality affordable SMS Marketing Services to clients with an aim to uncomplicate their process while helping them reach improved number of audiences holistically.

BroadNet’s SMS solutions are known for their integrity and usefulness; clients who have opted for the service are experiencing higher return out of their investment. They can measure their true return, reach out to dedicated base of loyal audiences, gain an unrivaled footing in the competitive market.

BroadNet Technologies’ Bulk SMS Solutions are a wonderful way to send SMS to a greater base of audiences. The company always works to upgrade on its services and offers a host of opportunities for businesses to connect and collaborate with greater base of dedicated audiences.

About BroadNet: BroadNet is a telecommunication company which was established in 2003 in corporate under the Laws of Lebanon, whose registered office is Located in Corniche Al Mazraa, Beirut. BroadNet has local branches in United Arab Emirates, London, India, Italy and Malta.

BroadNet is your long-term Bulk SMS Service provider. It offers a fully operational Bulk SMS Platform that can adapt to new business environments.

About BroadNet Technologies

BroadNet Technologies is an international leading Business Messaging Solution Provider. It’s joined the GSMA as an Associate Member also it has been awarded certification to the ISO 27001:2013; BroadNet Technologies has been a pioneer in the use of SMS-messaging service across global markets since 2003 thus widening its range of products and services to include Bulk SMS, A2P SMS, HLR Lookup Service, SMSC Gateway, SMS Firewall, Web Solutions, and Mobile Applications. For more information, please visit us: www.broadnet.me.

