2 Brothers Mattress Offers Clients Two Financing Options for Their Mattress Purchases

Customers can purchase their favorite high-quality mattresses via 2 Brothers Mattress’ financing options.

[Salt Lake City, 5/24/2018] Because high-quality mattresses can be expensive, the 2 Brothers Mattress store in Utah offers their clients two financing options for their mattress purchases.

2 Brothers Mattress is a locally-owned store in Salt Lake City, which has expanded from Salt Lake to West Jordan and American Fork, all the way to Provo. The store caters to customers looking for both traditional spring mattresses and memory foam mattresses. The company also carries industry-leading brands such as Serta and Tempur-pedic. To help their clients afford high-quality mattresses, they’ve devised financing options with easy payment schemes.

2 Brothers Mattress’ Financing Option 1

With the help of Synchrony Financial, customers can avail of 2 Brothers Mattress’ first financing option, which allows up to 60 months of interest-free payments upon credit approval. These payments can be made monthly, with a revolving line of credit for purchases in the future, and access to special promotional offers.

This financing option is available on select purchases, and can be charged to a 2 Brothers Mattress credit card account. The payments can be made online, with no annual fees or prepayment penalties.

2 Brothers Mattress’ Financing Option 2

2 Brothers Mattress also offers a financing option via Acima. This alternative does not require a prior credit approval, and payment can be made across 90 days, with interest applicable depending on the payment scheme availed of by the customer.

Regardless of financing options, customers receive the 2 Brothers Mattress’ 100-night Comfort Promise, which allows customers to exchange a mattress they are not satisfied with within 100 days of purchase.

About 2 Brothers Mattress

2 Brothers Mattress’ has been serving the Greater Salt Lake City metropolitan area for over 3 generations. Initially called The Mattress Store, 2 Brothers Mattress rebranded to their current incarnation in 2017. Locally owned and operated, 2 Brothers Mattress carries industry-leading brands of mattresses, as well as leading brands of adjustable beds, pillows, and other bed accessories. Learn more about their products by visiting their website at https://www.2brothersmattress.com/.

