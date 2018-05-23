Health and Wellness

Want Smaller Breasts?

editor Comment(0)

While many women want to have larger breasts and go for breast augmentation, for many women who have overly large natural breasts, getting rid of the extra burden may be a major goal. Overly large breasts can take a toll on a woman’s physical and psychological health.

Fortunately, an experienced plastic surgeon can perform breast reduction surgery to remove excess skin, tissue, and fat and bring a woman’s breast size more in proportion with her overall body shape and size.

Why Breast Reduction?

Breasts that are too large can be a real burden. The excess weight can cause back and neck pain. Bra straps may dig into the skin as they try to support the breasts. Excessively large breasts can prevent you from participating in some forms of exercise. And the undue attention can make some women avoid social situations.

Candidates for Breast Reduction

Good candidates for breast reduction include women who –

• wants to improve appearance and self-confidence
• suffers from back or neck pain due to large breasts
• experiences bra straps digging into shoulders
• has to restrict physical activity due to breast size

Breast Reduction Procedure

The plastic surgeon can perform a surgery, known clinically as reduction mammaplasty to reduce the breasts. The procedure is done to remove excess skin, fat, and tissue from the breasts. This brings the breasts to a size more proportionate with your overall body and to eliminate the physical and mental issues caused due to large breasts.

An “anchor” incision is made. It circles the nipple-areolar complex, drops down vertically from the nipple to the crease at the bottom of the breast and then extends horizontally along the bottom of the breast. This incision is then used to remove excess breast tissue, fat and skin. If the nipples are very large, the size is reduced and then they are moved upward to match the smaller, higher breasts. If there is excessive fat tissue in the breasts, liposuction may be done too.

Breast Reduction Recovery

After the breast reduction procedure, the patient has to wear a surgical bra. This helps to reduce swelling and provides support to the breasts while they heal. Drains are likely at the base of both breasts. After the first week, the patient would need a support bra which is to be worn 24 hours a day for at least a month. Most patients can return to work in about a week and many are able to resume non-strenuous daily activities within a month. Strenuous exercise, such as aerobics or jogging, can only be taken up after about 6 weeks or more.

If you are looking for one of the best plastic surgeons in Chicago for cosmetic surgery, call R.A.M. Plastic Surgery at 312-337-3010 Today. Dr. Ramsen Azizi at R.A.M. Plastic Surgery has worked on perfecting his art of breast augmentation, body contouring and liposuction and facial rejuvenation, Botox and rhinoplasty surgery.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Be a smart mother by ensuring your child breathes freely

editor

Being a mother naturally puts you in a vulnerable zone when it comes to your child’s health and well-being. A smart mother, however, is not just competently supportive but is also adept in identifying and working upon the impediments that affect her child’s growth and development. Mrs. Mehra is one such smart mother who acted […]
Health and Wellness

WHO ARE AFRAID OF THE DARK? ARE YOU?

editor

Dr.Meena Gnanasekharan, Consultant – Psychiatry, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur Night terrors are a type of parasomnia or partial-sleep disorder, characterised by bouts of screaming, intense fear and flailing while still asleep. Also known as sleep terrors, night terrors are commonly observed in children and are often accompanied by somnambulism or sleepwalking, in one-third of […]
Health and Wellness

INDUSTRIALIST & PHILANTHROPIST DR. ANEEL MURARKA & ACTRESS SHWETA KHANDURI PRACTICED YOGA WITH 5000 STUDENTS AT YOGA GASTRIC FESTIVAL

editor

“Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, and the harmony of the soul creates the symphony of life” said the patrons of their respective fields Industrialist & Philanthropist Dr. Aneel Murarka & Actress Shweta Khanduri who spread a word about the importance of yoga. In order to enlighten […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *