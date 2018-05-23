Business

South Catering Comes to Warrington

North West based South Catering, have recently announced an expansion, opening a new Warrington Office to provide business catering to companies in Warrington, Lymm and Altrincham. Established in 2006, the company has supplied catering across Greater Manchester to some of its largest companies, including the BBC, British Telecom, NHS and Virgin Trains. Now, having expanded, they aim to bring the same service to businesses in Warrington and Altrincham with an expanded menu and free daily deliveries.

Jake Partington, the company’s marketing lead commented “Warrington represents a huge opportunity for us in terms of the type of company we tend to work with. Despite the number of businesses in the area, there are very few options in terms of modern corporate catering especially where variety, sustainability and dietary choices are concerned. We want to bring a fresh approach of quality food made from good, simple ingredients with a stellar service backed by some of the best technology in the industry.”

The company currently occupies approximately 8,000 sqft of space in Trafford Park – Manchester’s industrial hub. From here, they supply over 1,200 companies around Manchester, Salford, Stockport, Bolton, Oldham and Bury. In 2016, the company won Online Business of the Year. This came as a surprise to most, as they are mostly an ‘offline’ business, but won on the strength of their technology and bespoke systems that power the service they deliver. The move to Warrington marks another milestone in 8 years of consistent growth for the company.

Daily catering deliveries in Warrington and Altrincham start in May 2018, and will operate between 7:30am – 5pm Monday to Friday.

About South Catering
South provide nutritionally balanced, diverse business catering for meetings, training, events, launches and away days. The company’s current offering includes Sandwich Platters, Business Lunches, Lunch bags, Canapes, Drinks, Salads, Freshly Baked Cakes and Fruit.

For enquiries, please contact 01925 320 244.

Contact Info:
Sarah Parkes
Dallam Court, Dallam Ln, Warrington WA2 7LT, UK

01925 320 244
filter@southcatering.co.uk
www.southcatering.co.uk

