Finance

Precious metal trading in Singapore: GoldSilver Central new distribution partner of Degussa Goldhandel

editor Comment(0)

Frankfurt am Main, 23 May 2018: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH is now cooperating with precious metal retailer GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in Singapore. The partnership between both providers who are leaders in their respective markets covers the distribution of Degussa bullion bars as well as gift items made out of gold and silver. GoldSilver Central will offer the products of Europe”s biggest precious metal retailer in its own stores as well as via its online shop ( www.goldsilvercentral.com.sg (http://www.goldsilvercentral.com.sg)).

The cooperation with the Singaporean precious metal specialist positions the presence of Degussa and its products in the Asian region on a broader basis and will open up new growth potential.

“Due to the cooperation with GoldSilver Central, we are able to give new impetus to our presence in Asia,” said Raphael Scherer, Chief International Officer (CIO) and member of the Degussa management board. “With this step we also want to strengthen our position in Singapore, one of the most important precious metal trading centres in Asia and offer local customers access to the Degussa gold and silver bars as well as our lifestyle items.”

Since its launch in 2011, Degussa has developed into the European market leader amongst the independent precious metal retailers with branches in ten sites in Germany as well as internationally in Zurich, Geneva and Madrid. Furthermore, in 2013 the company also took over London precious metals company Sharps Pixley.

“We are extremely proud to be part of this collaboration with Degussa and are looking forward to exploring new strategies for providing enhanced precious metals investment solutions in Asia,” said Brian Lan, Managing Director of GoldSilver Central. “The start of this partnership enables both companies to leverage on each other for more resources to create new business opportunities and most importantly, to benefit Precious Metals Investors on a regional scale.”

GoldSilver Central was also established in 2011, in Singapore, and specialises in the physical trading of gold, silver and platinum for both individuals and businesses. Hereby the company offers a wide range of products and services with the aim of offering private investors the opportunity to invest in precious metals at competitive prices such as the first spot deliverable precious metals platform – GSC Live!. GoldSilver Central is a member of the Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA) which was founded in 1993 with the aim of making Singapore a centre for gold trading in South East Asia.

ENDS

Also Read
Finance

BluSignals Offers Free Trial to Traders and Investors for Leading Indicators

editor

BluSignals has recently launched their forward – thinking system for traders and investors. As a part of their launch, they are offering a free trial to traders and investors. Their leading indicators allow those in the market to receive alerts before trends change in the market. The focus of BluSignals is to assist traders and […]
Finance

Henry Richards new Insured Positions Investment Package to be offered to global private investors

henryrichard

New York, New York ( Webnewswire ) December 21, 2016 – Since the beginning of 2016, Henry Richards has opened more seats for the global market. More heavyweight and lightweight investors can enjoy Henry Richards’s unique approach and methods to making profits in a wide range of practices. Today, Henry Richards is launching his Insured […]
Finance

estos management reorganization

editor

Starnberg, 3/5/2018 With immediate effect, the two founders of estos, Stefan Hobratschk and Stephan Eckbauer, have withdrawn from all operational functions. In over twenty years, they have successfully made the independent software manufacturer one of the leading companies in the unified communications segment with more than 80 employees in Germany alone. Their tasks and responsibilities […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *