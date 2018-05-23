Lifestyle

Furniture Direct UK Announces its Spring Bank Holiday Sale

The latest sale announces by Furniture Direct UK, ‘Spring Bank Holiday Sale’. Mega Sale! Spring Bank Holiday Furniture Sale, 2018 starts on 25th May 2018 to 28th May 2018. Exclusive Spring Sale Bank Holiday UK Weekend Deals to Save Up to 80% + Flat 10% off on your favorite Premium Brands in United Kingdom like Bentley Designs Furniture, Welcome Furniture, Willis & Gambier Furniture, Mark Webster Designs, Rauch Furniture, Mark Harris Furniture, Vida Living Furniture, Shankar Furniture and more at best discounted prices.

On Our Furniture Direct UK Spring Bank Holiday Sale we have reduced our prices by up to 80%. Don’t miss out on the chance to save on these selected products. Make sure you grab this great opportunity to save on beautifully furniture. All of our exclusive designs – and each piece are made to meet our exacting standards.

During the Spring Bank Holiday Furniture Sale, you can buy elegant and beautiful furniture for your dining room, living room or bedroom at an amazing low price. The store will showcase a huge collection of dining sets, sideboards, dressers, bookcases, mattresses, sofas, bed frames, wardrobe, coffee table, armchairs and a lot more for you to choose from. You can also buy bedroom furniture, bedroom sets, dining room furniture, dining sets, dining table sets, Italian furniture, living room furniture, Italian bedroom sets, Italian dining room furniture, Italian dining sets, living room sets furniture. The beds are also available in various sizes, materials and colors to perfectly fit in the existing décor of the room.

Make sure not to miss out on this sale and decorate your room with stylish and exclusive furniture items. For more details about the Spring Bank Holiday Sale 2018 at Furniture Direct UK, you can call at 0116-235 7786, or visit the store at 2 Checketts Road, Leicester, Leicestershire LE4 5EP. You can also log on to their website https://furnituredirectuk.net to know more.

About Furniture Direct UK
Furniture Direct (LEICS) LTD is the UK’s leading all kinds of home furniture e store. We’re based in Leicester city in the east midlands and are an important part of a company called furniture direct. Our focus is on bringing you the very best kind of home furniture includes Bedroom Furniture, living room Furniture, Dining Room Furniture, Clearance Furniture, Kids Furniture from around the world at lowest prices ever, while at the same time giving you a great customer experience.

