Diesel Power Engine Market: Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Industry Analysis by 2023

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/-The global diesel power engine market is expected to grow at ~ 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

Market Highlights:

The market for diesel power engine is expected to have many expansions over the forecast period due to continuous technological advancement in energy sector coupled with increased power demand. The diesel power engine market is also expected to have high development activities by conglomerates and well-established companies.

Diesel power engines have a wide application in various sectors such as industrial, commercial, and residential for standby, prime, continuous, and peak shaving. The growth in the number of data centres and IT facilities, indicating urbanization in developing countries, is expected to boost the diesel engine market. However, the rise of alternate sources of power generation such as renewable energy, may hinder the growth of diesel power engine market.

Diesel is an internal combustion engine, wherein air is compressed to an adequately high temperature to burn diesel fuel introduced into the cylinder, and combustion and expansion trigger a piston. Diesel engine converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power various equipment at every end-user level.

Key Players

The key players of global diesel power engine market are Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), MAN SE (Germany), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (U.K.), Wärtsilä Corp (Finland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Penta (Sweden), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Doosan (South Korea), Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan) and Kohler Co. (U.S.).

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5508

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global diesel power engine market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the diesel power engine market by its operations, by rated power, by end-user and by region.

By Operation

Standby

Prime

Peak Shaving

By Rated Power

Up To 0.5 MW

5–1 MW

1–2 MW

2–5 MW

Above 5 MW

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

The diesel power engine market is projected to have a considerable number of developments over the forecast period owing to continuous technological advancement in energy sector coupled with growing power demand. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies. Mergers and acquisition activities are expected to be seen over the forecast period with numerous contracts and agreements between top EPC and Government, across the globe.

Moreover, the growing urbanization and industrialization in regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential. The industrial segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing diesel power engine market, by end-user, from 2017 to 2023. The segment includes power station, oil & gas, and others such as mining, chemical, and manufacturing. The growth of the industrial sector in Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa is expected to drive the diesel power engine market. The increased requirement of power generation in these regions is expected to drive the demand for diesel power engines.

Enquiry for the Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5508