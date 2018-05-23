Finance

Cryptocurrency Debit Card To Give Customers The Best Deals

The ability to use the cryptocurrency debit card and pay for products and services has given rise to cryptocurrency. The debit card has made its mark in the marketplace by being an easy and secure payment method. Now customers are given the option of spending their virtual currency in their everyday transactions.

Customers can now shop anywhere with their debit card. The card can be loaded with funds from their Bitcoin Wallet in UK and it can be used where major cards are accepted. The cryptocurrency debit card works online, offline and internationally.

The cryptocurrency debit card works as effectively as a traditional debit card. It will operate within an existing infrastructure much like the payment network between the vendor and the spender. Customers pay with Bitcoin and the merchant will receive the currency in US dollars. There is an immediate flow in conversion of currency that ensures that the customer and merchant are not inconvenienced. And these Bitcoins can be freely spent across the globe.

With great features that work on all mobile devices, Bitcoins provide customers with access to their funds 24/7. The application has been tested with hundreds of users to make transactions as easy as possible for all users.

Transferring funds, receiving payments or making payments has never been easier, all the while giving customers 100% safety in all transactions. Bitcoins provide instant access to funds and allow customers to transact with their debit card from anywhere with no limits, whatsoever.

The Director of DS-Exchange had this to say, “The cryptocurrency debit card will give our customers complete access to theirs funds for on-the-spot purchases while keeping their bitcoins safe at all times.”

DS-Exchange allows you to send and receive Bitcoins securely. You can manage your funds, loads your wallet, start managing Bitcoins, and use the Bitcoin Wallet anytime and anywhere. Customers can also get a detailed report of their activity and monitor their balance. For more information on Bitcoin Wallet, visit www.ds-exchange.co.uk

