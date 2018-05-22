Steel Framing Market Analysis, Latest Trends and Regional Growth 2023

Steel frames are an integral part of the modern construction industry Steel frames are extensively used in the building and construction applications owing to the architectural freedom and reliability provided by steel. Building and construction application accounts for more than 50% of the global market for steel and a large proportion of the steel used in building and construction is attributed to the steel framing market. Steel frames allow for architectural and design flexibility and is at the same time cost efficient, durable and sustainable. Steel frames provide longevity to the structure and comes with attributes such as resistance to fire, corrosion and pests. Moreover, steel frames are lightweight and logistically feasible for construction industry.

Steel frames exhibit high strength to weight ratio. As a result, the dead weight of steel structures is relatively low which renders it a very attractive proposition for builders.. Utilization of steel frames reduces the construction time and expense considerably. Steel frames provide the necessary safety to the high rises through its structural integrity.

The steel framing market is primarily driven by new building constructions across the world. Steel framing is mostly used in commercial building constructions in order to provide the requisite strength and design. Steel has an inherent strength which enables curves and long spans to be easily incorporated in the building design. Steel framings are most important components in buildings, which are required to endure harsh environmental conditions. Steel does not require pesticide treatment, or preservatives and glues unlike timber. It is also safer alternative for the people handling the materials. The market for steel frames is directly related to the construction volume.

Favorable macro-economic conditions generally translate into increased construction activities. Improvement in the building and construction scenario in North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East has been the driving force for the steel framing market.

