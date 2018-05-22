Health and Wellness

Shirlyn’s Natural Foods Offers Rewards Program

Shirlyn’s Natural Foods is pleased to announce they offer a rewards program for their loyal customers. When individuals sign up for this rewards program, they will receive up to 50 percent off all the items in the store, as well as a bonus $100 worth of free products.

Shirlyn’s offers two rewards programs, each of which has its own advantages. In addition to receiving up to 50 percent off all of the products in the store, the rewards membership provides 20 percent off massage and wellness treatments, as well as free gifts and promotional offers throughout the year. For instance, those who join the VIP rewards program will receive a free therapeutic massage, colon hydrotherapy, health screening and multivitamin. They will also receive invitations to members-only events and promotions and an entry into a $700 grand prize drawing.

Shirlyn’s is a natural food store that focuses on health and wellness for individuals who are looking to eat and live healthier. With the rewards program, their customers are able to shop for the products they need at a more affordable price.

Anyone interested in learning about the rewards program can find out more by visiting the Shirlyn’s Natural Foods website or by calling 1-801-495-4500.

About Shirlyn’s Natural Foods: Shirlyn’s Natural Foods is a health and wellness store that strives to help their customers live healthier lifestyles. The company offers a rewards program designed to make their products and services more affordable for customers. With three locations in Utah, customers are able to quickly and easily get the products they need.

Company : Shirlyn’s Natural Foods
Address : 183 E 12300 S. Draper, UT 84020
Phone No : (801) 495-4500
Email ID : support@shirlyns.com
https://www.shirlyns.com/

