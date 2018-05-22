Business

Saudi Arabia Physical Security System Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

editor Comment(0)

Video Surveillance Segment Captured Major Share in Saudi Arabia Physical Security Systems Market Revenues- 6Wresearch
During 2014-17, Saudi Arabia physical security systems market registered a decline owing to deteriorating economic conditions, primarily due to slump in oil prices. During this period, major government spending was cut down, resulting in halt in several government projects in the country. Moreover, in 2017, change in the government taxation policy for import of goods resulted in an increase in ASP of the imported products which further led to decline in demand for the security systems.

According to 6Wresearch, Saudi Arabia Physical Security Systems market is projected to reach $312 million by 2024. Although, during 2014-17, the physical security system market recorded negative growth; however, post 2017 the market is expected to bounce back due to recovery of oil prices. Also, increasing security concerns as well as surge in terrorist threats enforced government to pass a law for compulsory installation of security systems in the residential and commercial sectors, which would propel the demand for physical security systems in the country.

Explore Press Release : http://www.6wresearch.com/press-releases/saudi-arabia-physical-security-systems-market-share-forecasts-size-growth-opportunity-shipments-cagr-players-trends-news-company-profile.html

According to Prijo Samuel, Assistant Research Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Video surveillance segment accounted for majority of the market share owing to increasing deployment of IP video surveillance systems as per government regulation in the residential and commercial sectors, followed by access control systems and license plate recognition systems.”

“Additionally, under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia government passed a plan to invest in the infrastructural development projects and to allow FDI in the commercial and retail sectors, which would result in major expansion of infrastructure. To protect and keep these under vigilance, video surveillance systems would be largely deployed,” Samuel further added.

According to Shefali Goel, Senior Research Analyst, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “In Saudi Arabia, the Central region held major share of the physical security system market, backed by rising infrastructural development projects, especially in the commercial and residential verticals.”

“Further, government and transportation vertical accounted for highest revenue share followed by commercial offices, retail, and others. Over the next six years, hospitality & healthcare and education verticals are forecast to grow at a higher CAGR,” Shefali concluded.

Some of the major companies in Saudi Arabia physical security system market include- Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communication, Bosch Security System, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd, Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell Security, and Smith Detection.

“Saudi Arabia Physical Security System Market (2018-2024)” provides in-depth analysis with 82 figures and 11 tables covered in more than 116 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall Saudi Arabia physical security system market by revenue, by types, by regions, and by verticals. The report also offer insights on competitive landscape, market share by companies, companies benchmarking, company profiles as well as market drivers and restraints.

For Sample Pages & Detailed Report Description Visit : http://www.6wresearch.com/contact-us.html

For Further details, please contact:
Email Us: sales@6wresearch.com
Call Now: +91-11-430-24-305

Also Read
Business

Global Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs Market US$ 2.3 Billion by 2023

editor

The global head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs market expected to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 23.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023, mainly due to rising epidemic of oropharynx cancer associated with the human papillomavirus. Head and neck cancer is common in several regions of the world. The annual incidence […]
Business

Empire Business Solutions Announces A New Business for Sale 2018

editor

Dateline: Los Angeles and Orange County, CA Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles and Orange County, California is pleased to announce the company has signed an exclusive right to sell Engagement letter with a local company to bring it to market. High End Stone and Building Materials This company is […]
Business

What’s the Most effective Sterling Silver Jewelry for the Loved Ones?

editor

Anytime anybody buys anything for the persons they really like then you definitely would prefer to splurge on to anything that makes it all specific. That is since whoever you are buying for holds a particular position inside you. You’ve already believed about gifts and would would like to the recipient feel special and loved, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *