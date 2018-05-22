Education

MVJ College of Engineering marks the birth anniversary of their founder Dr. M. V. Jayaraman

Bangalore 22nd May 2018: MVJ College of Engineering celebrated the birth anniversary of their founder Dr. M. V. Jayaraman.

The tradition has carried on for years, where students, faculty members and employees attend special events, and renew treasured relationships. On the occasion of Founder’s Day, the institution felicitated VTU rank holders and gold medallists, toppers from current and previous year students who have secured 100% results and also students who have published papers in reputed journals are awarded with a cash prize and certification of merit.

Apart from the student’s faculty members will also be honoured for securing 100% results and publishing their papers in highly reputed journals, receiving funds from Government agencies to carry out projects.

Dr. N Gunasekaran, Principal, MVJ College of Engineering, commemorated the years of service put in by MVJCE employees with tokens of appreciation. The zest of festivity made this a special Day for all of us present here. Everyone who was part of this celebration expressed their gratitude for the many students, alumni, colleagues, and friends who share MVJCE’s vision for academic excellence and innovation at the crossroads of communications and strategic marketing.

About MVJ College of Engineering
Established in 1982, MVJ College of Engineering, the flagship institution of Venkatesha Educational society, imparts education in technology and management. Situated on 15-acre campus in Whitefield, Bangalore. MVJCE is permanently affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi and approved by All India of council for Technical Education (AICTE).

For Further Details Contact:
MVJ College of Engineering
Brindha
+91 9632773981
viceprincipal@mvjce.edu.in

K2 Communication Pvt. Ltd
Mamta Vasanth / Lavanya Venkatesh
+91 9739021345 / +91 9902242957
Mamta.vasanth@k2communications.in /
lavanya.venkatesh@k2communications.in

