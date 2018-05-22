Jane Mitchell Counts Down to Trevor Hoffman, Alan Trammell Cooperstown Hall of Fame Inductions

1888PressRelease – One on One host invites viewers to follow her on this once-in-a-lifetime journey.

SAN DIEGO – One on One host Jane Mitchell is on her way to Cooperstown this summer to follow the historic journeys of baseball legends Trevor Hoffman and Alan Trammell to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and she is getting fans ready now with countdown stories and videos through a special edition website www.countdowntocooperstown.com.

The Countdown to Cooperstown website gives viewers a special look at inductees Trevor and Alan, popular athletes in the cities where they played, and known throughout the game for their stellar performances and work on and off the field. A unique experience for visitors, the site features an up-close and personal look at the two players’ careers and life stories, and shares how they are known around the game from fans and other Hall of Famers. It features regular posts, archived video clips, new stories and interviews. It will also include Jane’s coverage of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame weekend July 27-30, which marks her fourth trip to Cooperstown; she previously covered the inductions of Dave Winfield in 2001, Jerry Coleman in 2005 and Tony Gwynn in 2007.

Jane has been fortunate to combine her childhood passion for storytelling with a career in television. Although not a sports fan growing up, she helped launch the San Diego Padres TV station in 1997, which led to her role as the anchor of the successful One on One with Jane Mitchell series for more than 15 years, during which she interviewed icons, including Tony Gwynn, Ted Williams and the newest inductees, Trevor and Alan, whose conversations are archived on www.countdowntocooperstown.com. Trevor’s story is also one of many she documented in the 2010 book One on One – My Journey with Hall of Famers, Fan Favorites and Rising Stars, in which she explored the hearts, souls and scrapbooks of the athletes. With her personal connections and historic access to these athletes, the website offers a distinct perspective.

“I have told these athletes’ stories over the years and promised myself I would be there to witness this crowning moment,” explained Jane. “This project is a great way to bring fans along, while allowing them an opportunity to connect their passion and support for these players on their historic adventure.”

Sponsorship and partnership opportunities for Jane’s Countdown to Cooperstown are available. To learn more, contact Jane at Hello ( @ ) JaneMitchellOneOnOne dot com anytime or at 619-379-0704 during normal business hours dot

ABOUT JANE MITCHELL ─ Jane Mitchell is a 27-time Emmy® Award-winning broadcast journalist who began her broadcast career in Texas and Oklahoma. After returning to her hometown to care for her father, who was diagnosed with ALS, she was a producer/reporter at KNSD-TV, and later tapped by COX to help create Channel 4 San Diego. From 1997–2011, Jane produced and anchored One on One with Jane Mitchell, a television show giving viewers an in-depth look at San Diego’s top sports figures. In 2010, she released the book One on One – My Journey with Hall of Famers, Fan Favorites and Rising Stars, with a foreword by Dick Enberg and Tony Gwynn. Jane is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego with Political Science honors. She received her Master of Science in Journalism from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She owns One on One Productions and is a single mother to her 5-year-old daughter Lily.

ABOUT TREVOR HOFFMAN ─ Originally drafted as a shortstop by the Cincinnati Reds, Trevor took to the mound two years later. He spent 16 years of his 18-year career as a relief pitcher with San Diego before playing his last two seasons in Milwaukee. He was the first closer to reach 600 saves in Major League Baseball history, retired with 601 saves, had an 88.8 percent career save percentage, and was a seven-time All-Star. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility.

ABOUT ALAN TRAMMELL ─ After being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 1976, Alan played for the team for 20 years. A six-time All-Star, he retired following the 1996 season, then continued in baseball as the first base coach of his hometown team, the San Diego Padres, and managed the Tigers from 2003 to 2005 with stints with the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is currently Special Assistant to the General Manager with the Tigers. After not receiving enough votes for election by the BBWAA for more than 15 years, Alan was voted into the Hall of Fame by the Modern Baseball Era Committee in December.