Business

High Quality Organics Supplies Bulk Certified Organic Grains

editor Comment(0)

High Quality Organics offers organic grains like chia seeds, buckwheat, and quinoa, among others. Its healthy products help preserve the environment and sustain the income of small farmers across the world.

[RENO, 5/22/2018] – High Quality Organics (HQO) is a leading source of bulk organic grains in Europe and North America. The company sources its organic products only from credible family farms in parts of the US, Canada, and Mexico, assuring customers of quality grains.

High Quality Organics remarks, “Our company goes to great lengths to establish solid relationships with organic farmers. This way, we can ensure that all our grains are grown without the use of synthetic pesticides and processed without antibiotics, GMO, or irradiation — all are needed to get a USDA Organic certification.”

Certified Healthier and Better Food Products

With its certified organic, GMO-free grains, the bulk supplier can offer better, healthier food products in addition to contributing to the preservation of the environment. It also provides sustainable income to plenty of small farmers all over the world.

HQO’s certified organic product line of grains includes the following:

  • Organic black chia seeds from Mexico
  • Organic buckwheat from Canada and the United States
  • Organic corn flour from the United States
  • Organic potato from the United States
  • Organic quinoa from Bolivia, Peru, and the United States
  • Organic Teff from the Netherlands

The company does not only ensure that producers apply organic farming practices, but it also looks at all aspects of sustainability, from using renewable materials for its packaging to reducing waste. From farmers to consumers, the company’s supply chain gains long-term value in all its transactions.
A Trusted Partner

High Quality Organics maintains its expertise in quality control and flavor formulation. Businesses across the globe consider the company trustworthy in developing any food product. Its access to each step in the supply chain assures clients of efficient operations.

The organic food supplier also monitors the sourcing of organic seed, the growing of the crop, up until the transportation, manufacturing, and even the distribution of the ingredient.

About High Quality Organics

High Quality Organics (HQO) is a merger of Herb Trade and Great Spice Company. At present, HQO serves as North America’s sole all-organic food ingredient company. It has been supplying food companies with bulk certified organic herbs and botanicals, spices, teas, and grains for over four decades. The company gets its organic ingredients from over 30 countries across the globe.

To find out more, visit https://www.hqorganics.com/ today.

Also Read
Business

Acrylic Acid Market Latest and updated Scope and Application Explore the 2018 to 2022 trends, analysis, forecasts, and Overview and market development

editor

Acrylic Acid Market Overview: Globally, the market for acrylic acid is growing at a CAGR of 5.14% during forecasted period (2016-2022). Acrylic acid, a specialty petrochemical which has formula CH2=CHOOH and CAS (Chemical Abstracts Services) Number 79-10-7. It is produced from propylene which is a byproduct of ethylene and gasoline production. Properties of acrylic acid […]
Business

Aluminum-Free Food Pouch Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2017-2027

editor

A lot of changes are occurring in the food packaging system from the way the food is produced to how it is distributed, stored, processed and retailed. Food pouch are common flexible packaging formats for everyday food products. Aluminum-free food pouch has combined advantages of traditional, rigid food packaging with modern flexible material. Aluminum-free food […]
Business

Find Reliable Company for Hardwood Timber to Enhance the Appeal of Your Floors

editor

Many people often find it difficult to make a choice from the vast range of flooring options available in the market. However, they should narrow down whether they want to go for hardwood timber floors or other floor options like concrete, tiles, laminate, vinyl etc to further shortlist among the chosen option. The hardwood timber […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *