Get Affordable Insurance Policy Options In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: An ideal insurance plan is one that protects your business, home and personal assets and is flexible enough to cater to your individual needs and budget requirements. Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. in Killeen, TX is one such insurance agency that has been serving people of Killeen and nearby locations since 1976.

They are one of the leading independent insurance agencies in Texas that offer a myriad of insurance policies to fulfil every requirement. It is a family owned and operated insurance agency that aims to provide its clients flexible insurance options that can easily be customized. It provides its services to clients in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville and other nearby locations.

Insurance Services Offered

• Home Insurance: The policy provides coverage for dwelling, personal property, other structures, loss of use, personal liability and medical payments. Homeowners insurance and renters insurance policies are also offered to protect possessions and dwellings.
• Auto Insurance: An insurance plan provides coverage for vehicle, driver and also the passengers on board. It covers bodily injury & property damage liability, comprehensive and collision coverage, insured/uninsured motorist etc.
• Motorcycle Insurance: It provides coverages such as bodily injury and property damage liability, comprehensive and collision, uninsured/ underinsured motorist, medical payments, custom parts and equipment, roadside assistance.
• Boat And Personal Watercraft Insurance: This policy provides coverage such as roadside assistance, on-water towing, total loss replacement and more.

Why Choose Them

• Flexible insurance policies
• Customizable insurance plans
• Affordable policy options
• Customizable as per every client’s need and requirement
• Provision for instant online quotes
• Quality customer service and a friendly atmosphere
• Knowledgeable and courteous agents to help tailor a policy for each client

For more information on the insurance policies offered at Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. you can call at (254) 526-0535. You can also visit 2705 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 101, Killeen, Texas 76542 or log on to http://www.shawncampinsurance.com

