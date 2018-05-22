Business

DMC Busa Print Online Introduces Corporate T-Shirt Printing

DMC Busa Print Online is introducing corporate T-shirt printing. This leading company for online printing in Philippines has started this service from their website. To avail this offer, one can visit http://www.dmcbusaprintonline.com.

T-Shirt printing is quite a popular tool for marketing and brand promotions. Many companies like to print their logo on T-shirt and gift those to the employees and potential customers as goodwill gesture. Along with personal use, there has been a demand of t-shirt printing in personal purposes also. The customers need to visit the website, select the design, upload the logo and select the required sizes and number of products and the t-shirts will be delivered at the doorstep.

Apart from T-shirt printing DMC Busa Print Online has an array of products like Commercial calendar, tent calendar, invitation, canvas wraps, memo pads, poster calendar, postcards, receipts, flyers, photobook, mugs printing, plate number, PVC ID and business cards printing in Philippines. To order any product, the customer needs to log in to the website, upload or select design and pay for the package.

About The Company: DMC Busa Printers is a well-known printing company in Philippines. They have the services like offset printing, print-on-demand, small scale stickering, large format, online photobook, engraving, corporate giveaways and online gifts. Along with this, they also offer website design and development, digital marketing and direct marketing.

