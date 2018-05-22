Entertainment

Dance till you drop this weekend as DJ Ashwin spins catchy tunes on May 26 at Three Dots and a Dash

editor Comment(0)

With the weekend just around the corner it’s time to shortlist your ‘go-to’ place this weekend! Head to Three Dots and a Dash as DJ Ashwin spins some foot-tapping and popular House tracks on May 26, 2018, 8 p.m onwards. While you shake a leg or two, don’t forget to gorge on and sip on some lip-smacking cocktails and food.

DJ Ashwin is young DJ based in Bangalore. He mostly plays all genres of house. (deep, tribal, bass, and future) He also plays commercial, Hip-Hop, RnB, Rock & Retro. He derives inspiration from global artistes like Dirty South, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. He has previously played at 1522, Gilly’s, 13th Floor, Plan B, Jonah’s, Easy Tiger, Biere Kraft and Reservoire to name a few.

This weekend it’s all about putting your dancing shoes on and heading straight to Three Dots & a Dash for some weekend fun.

Come enjoy and chill with fun, music, and food only at Three Dots and a Dash.

What: DJ Night

Name of the artist: DJ Ashwin

When: May 26th, 2018

Time: 8.00 pm onwards

Where: Three Dots and a Dash JP Nagar

Also Read
Entertainment

Manish Malhotra believes in passion for work than great qualifications!

editor

Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra, known for his stylish ensembles, has redefined the world of fashion. It is his exquisite designs that has made him the favorite celebrity designer with an immense fan following. Every budding fashion designer at some point aspires to be like him or work under him. Well, not many know what […]
Entertainment

A special night of Delhi graced by singer Shibani Kashyap along with actress Eva Grover

editor

Saturday night was something special for Delhi where Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap made the dealer meet of Wembley Group of Industries a musical delight for the people present at the occasion. The hosts of the night RJ Makin and RJ Sunny too won the hearts of the people. On this occasion happened at Balsons Farm […]
Entertainment

Save Up To 50% With Sun Basket Coupon On All Meals

editor

25 October 2017 – Sun Basket coupon is a promo URL that will allow you to purchase all meals with considerable discount from the website. With Sun Basket promo, you will be able to eat fresh and organic food and will not have any undesirable left overs that will spoil in your refrigerator. How many […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *