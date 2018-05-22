Business

Buy Furniture For Your Kid’s Room In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Everyone wants the best for their children. No one would like to compromise on any aspect of his/her child’s life. The same holds true when it comes to choosing furniture for your child’s room. Ashley HomeStore is one such furniture store that caters to all furniture related requirements for your child’s room. It focuses on providing each client best quality furniture at affordable prices.

The store is now a popular choice amongst residents of Killeen, TX. It stocks some of the finest quality furniture, mattresses and tasteful home accessories. It also has a dedicated section for kids and teens.

Items For Kids

• Bookcase Beds: The store has a special collection of bright and attractive bookcase beds. The beds have clean and crisp lines, headboards with storage area, display space and drawers at the footboard.

• Duvet Covers For Kids: They offer some of the most comfortable and soft duvet covers for kids. Special thought and effort has been given to the prints on these covers to make them look appealing and soothing for kids.

• Twin Panel Beds: Extremely elegant, the French-inspired twin panel beds are a beauty to behold which your daughter will just love to have. These beds are eye catchy yet practical and durable.

• Twin Bunk Beds: These rustic pieces consist of durable headboards and footboards, rails, panel outlines and more. Their chiseled details add to their beauty. They are made of veneers and wood.

• Chest Of Drawers: Lavish yet simple, the chests of drawers are a must have in your child’s room. They have immense storage capacity.

Other Furniture Items

• Living Room Furniture: Sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs.
• Dining room furniture: Dining room tables & barstools, dining sets etc.
• Bedroom Furniture: A wide array of classy beds, chest of drawers, nightstands, dressers, bedroom mirrors and mattresses.
• Accessories: Table lamps, candle holders, accent bowls etc.
• Outdoor furniture: Love seats, dining sets, fire pits, patio umbrellas etc.

For more information on the furniture collection at Ashley HomeStore, feel free to call at (254) 634-5900, or visit 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543. You can also log on to https://killeenfurniture.com

