It’s the Flying Disc Season Again!

Taking forward its commitment to supporting Ultimate Flying Disc in India, Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables company, kicked-off the Usha Udaan 2018 in association with Hyderabad Ultimate and Teach for India (TFI). This tournament is the first in the UPAI’s (Ultimate Players Association of India) annual calendar for 2018.

Usha Udaan 2018, a three-day tournament slated between May 18 and 20, 2018, kicked-off today at Saraswathi Cricket Ground, Gundlapochampalli. A total of eight teams comprising 150 players from Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Mumbai will battle it out for the top honours. Usha International has been supporting the Ultimate tournaments in India over the last six years and tournaments are now played across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Surat.

Delighted at the start of the tournament, Ms. Komal Mehra, Events Head, Usha International, said, “Our collaboration with Ultimate in India is a reiteration of our larger effort in promoting an active lifestyle amongst people. What is heartening to see is how the popularity of the game has burgeoned amongst youngsters across the country and I believe that is because the game is class and gender agnostic and needs little by way of infrastructure. All this inspires us to continue supporting the Ultimate tournaments in the belief that it will spawn a whole new breed of Ultimate stars.”

Usha Udaan 2018 will also have some participants chosen from amongst the 200 kids who enrolled in the Summer Ultimate Coaching Program, a training program in association with Teach for India. The kids are being trained by Poojitha Alluri, who represented India in the 2016 World Ultimate and Guts Championship.

Usha International has been continuously supporting numerous sporting initiatives in the country like IPL, Football, Marathon, Ladies Amateur and Junior Golf, Cricket for the Deaf, and Sports Championships for the Blind.

The company believes in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and many of its new age appliances including the Cold Press Juicer, OTG, InfinitiCook Halogen Oven, On the Go Blenders are an extension of this philosophy.

