Environment

Industrial Boilers Market Share, Future Scope, Sales Revenue, Leading Key Players Update, Industry Demand and Business Prospect by Forecast to 2027.

editor Comment(0)

Pune, India, May, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- Market Study Report Adds Global Industrial Boilers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2027 added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

Market Highlights: –

Boilers are pressure vessels that are used to supply heated waste or steam to an industrial process. They are the primary equipment used in industries to for steam generation and supply. The Global Industrial Boiler Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to growing demand from food processing sector. One of the foremost concern of food processing firms is the elimination of microbiological threats. Heat is one of the most common methods utilized to reduce or eliminate any microbiological threats. Hence, there has been a rapid surge of integration of Industrial boilers into food processing industry, in recent times.

Download the sample report for more information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/983

Key Players: –

Some of the key players profiled in the industrial boilers market are Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), Thermax Ltd. (India), GE Alstom SA.(France), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. (China), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(India), Harbin Power Equipment Co. Ltd.(China), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.(Japan), Hitachi Ltd.(Japan).

Industry News: –

Cleaver-Brooks, provider of boiler-room products and systems, has announced the acquisition of two Texas-based boiler sales and service companies: Holman Boiler Works Inc. and Affiliated Power Services (APS).

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has announced that it has signed a Technology License Agreement (TLA) for the Selective Catalyst Reduction System (SCR System) with L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Ltd. (LMB), a joint venture company of Larsen & Toubro Limited and MHPS.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for a boiler, a steam turbine and a generator for the San Buenaventura Power Plant, a 500 megawatt (MW) ultra-supercritical-pressure (Note) coal-fired power generation plant to be built by San Buenaventura Power Ltd., a special purpose company (SPC), in the Philippines.

Industrial Boiler Market – Segmentation

Global Industrial Boiler Market is segmented in to two key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, market is segmented into Pulverized Coal Fired, Fluidized Bed, Packaged, Heat Recovery Steam Generators, and others.  

On the basis of fuel type, market is segmented into Oil, Coal, Gas, and other fuels.

On the basis of pressure range, market is segmented into High and Low.

On the basis of End-Users, market is segmented into oil & gas, power, food & beverage, textile, pulp and paper, and others.

 Regional Analysis of Industrial Boilers Market: –

North America is the leading region for the industrial boilers market mainly due to the rising demand for energy. The European region is one of the leading regions for the automotive manufacturing which being dependent on the industrial boilers generates demand for the industrial boilers market. Increasing population and increasing demand for power generation has resulted in, the Asia-Pacific region being poised for developing at the highest growth rate.

The demand for energy is currently very high, combining that with the rapid rate of installation of power plants in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically India, China and Indonesia has resulted in high growth in the Industrial Boilers Market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-boilers-market-983

Also Read
Environment

Indian and EU Civil Societies raises commitment on Energy and Urban development to a new level in India

editor

India is undergoing one of the greatest transformations in history. Until the middle of the century, its population is projected to grow by another 300-400 million people. Until 2030, up to 250 million people will be added to its cities, by population growth and migration from the rural to the urban areas. All of these […]
Environment

Hydropower Market Share, Future Scope, Sales Revenue, Leading Key Players Update, Industry Demand and Business Prospect by Forecast to 2023.

editor

The prime objective of Hydropower Market report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding […]
Environment

Offshore Lubricants Market, predicted to grow at more than 3.5% by 2023 |MRFR

editor

The global offshore lubricants market is expected to grow at ~ 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global Offshore Lubricants market. The Offshore Lubricants market is expected to grow at ~ 3.5% CAGR during the period 2018 to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *