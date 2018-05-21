Business

GCC Construction Robots Market Key Insights 2018

This report studies the Construction Robots development status and future trend in GCC, focuses on top players in GCC, also splits Construction Robots by type and by Application.

The global Construction Robots market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

GCC plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Construction Robots development status and future trend in GCC, focuses on top players in GCC, also splits Construction Robots by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in GCC market include

•Brokk
•Fujita
•ULC Robotics
•Construction Robotic
•Hanool Robotics
•Skanska
•Shimizu

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

•Brick Robots
•Plastering Robots
•Stone Spraying Robots
•Spray Robots
•Other

On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers

•Mining
•Road Construction
•Bridge Construction
•Commercial Building
•Industry

Table of Contents

GCC Construction Robots Market Research Report 2018

1 Construction Robots Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Robots
1.2 Classification of Construction Robots by Product Category
1.2.1 GCC Construction Robots Sales (K Units) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)
1.2.2 GCC Construction Robots Sales (K Units) Market Share by Type in 2017
1.2.3 Brick Robots
1.2.4 Plastering Robots
1.2.5 Stone Spraying Robots
1.2.6 Spray Robots
1.2.7 Other

