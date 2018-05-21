Event Management Software Market Top Key Players – Lanyon Solutions, Certain, Pulse Network by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of Event Management Software Market includes increasing expenditure on event management, growing adoption of cloud platform, and rising online education programs among others.

Hence the market for Event Management Software Market is expected to grow at 11.39% CAGR (2016-2022).

The Global Event Management Software Market is expected to be a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth in the coming years. Adoption of cloud platform by industries & corporate, increasing use of smartphones, and increasing frequency of corporate events are some of the factors driving the market.

The fundamental concept behind corporate events is to generate more leads and to create brand awareness in consumer market. The count of attendees would decides the ROI generated from the events. For this, well planned event marketing is required by the event organizers. However, generating leads from events is a challenge for event organizer as there is always an uncertainty of how many attendee would come to join the event. However, lack of awareness especially in developing economies is expected to hamper the market growth in coming years.

Major Key Players:

Cvent Inc. (U.S.)

Etouches (U.S.)

Eventbrite (U.S.)

Lanyon Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Bizzabo (U.S.)

Certain Inc. (U.S.)

Regfox LLC (U.S.)

Ungerboeck software International (U.S.)

Pulse network (U.S)

Active network LLC (U.S)

Regional Analysis of Event Management Software Market:

North America is dominating the Global Event Management Software Market with the largest market share in the region, and therefore accounting for $2.96 billion and is expected to grow over 6.95 billion by 2022.

Event Management Software Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.31% from 1.32 Billion in 2016 to 2.48 Billion by 2022. The Europe market for Event Management Software Market is expected to grow at 11.23% CAGR (2016-2022).

Objective Study of Event Management Software Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Event Management Software Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Event Management Software Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by deployment, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Event Management Software Market.

Key Findings:

The global Event Management Software Market is estimated to grow from $ 7.57 billion in 2016 to 14.45 billion by 2022, with growing CAGR of 11.39% from forecast period 2016-2022.

The event registration software among all is growing with a highest revenue value of 2.43 billion in 2016 and it is estimated to reach 4.99 billion by the end of 2022, with growing CAGR of 12.73%.

The cloud based deployment of event management software is estimated to show highest revenue of 10.24 billion in 2022 from $ 4.48 billion in 2016, with growing CAGR of 14.75% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Globally corporate is estimated to show highest revenue of 6.68 billion by 2022, growing with a highest CAGR of 13.94% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Geographically, in 2016 North America is estimated to generate the largest revenue of 3.37 billion followed by Europe with 2.36 billion. This trend is projected to remain same by 2022, revenue in the North American region would increase to 6.95 billion.

Segments:

Global Event Management Software Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Software Type : Analytics software, Venue Sourcing, Event Registration, On-site technology and Event Marketing among others.

Segmentation by Deployment: On-premise, and cloud deployment

Segmentation by Application: Corporate, Government, Education, and Association among others.

Industry News:

Cvent has acquired alliance tech in December 2015. Alliance Tech is an event measurement technology provider for corporate events.

Etouches has acquired Zentila in June 2016. Zentila is an innovative hospitality and booking solution provider. Its meeting and bookings are based on SaaS technology platform.

Target Audience:

Research Organizations

Education institutes

Media

Corporate

Resellers and Distributors

Government Agencies

