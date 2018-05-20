Nonwovens Converting Machine Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2027

Global Nonwovens Converting Machine – Market Overview:

In recent years, there has been an increase in the usage of packaging machineries. Nonwovens converting machine such as nonwoven bag making machine, nonwoven disposable wipe roll packaging machine, nonwoven face mask making machine, etc. are some of the machines which are gaining traction over the forecast period. Nonwoven conversion technology finds applications in a variety of market verticals. Therefore, manufacturers of nonwoven converting machines focus on incorporation of various technologies and customization. There are a wide range of nonwoven converting machines available in the market, such as blank face mask masking machine, folded face mask masking machine, face mask elastic loop spot welding machine, auto outer earloop machine, and tie on mask machine, among others. Due to wide use of nonwoven converting machines in the textile industry, the outlook for the growth of the global nonwoven converting machines market, looks positive, for the next ten years. Also, it is anticipated that regions such as the Asia Pacific region will offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the global nonwoven converting machines market, during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Nonwovens Converting Machine – Market Dynamics:

Global nonwovens converting machine market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing preference for automation in the manufacturing process of various applications. In addition, the global nonwoven converting machines market is getting traction due to the increase in usage of this machines in textile, paper industry etc. Furthermore, the main advantage of nonwovens converting machine is that it can produce the end product faster and with less production cost. Moreover, nonwovens converting machine faces the problems related to strict norms for the usage of these machines in textile and paper industry which requires wood as the raw material.

Global Nonwovens Converting Machine – Market Segmentation:

The global nonwovens converting machine market can be segmented by product type, machine type, and by end user industry.

On the basis of product type, the global nonwovens converting machine market is segmented into –

Nonwoven Bag Making Machine

Nonwoven Face Mask Making Machine

Die Cutting Presses

Nonwoven Clothes Making Machine

Others

On the basis of material type, the global nonwovens converting machine market is segmented into –

Automatic Nonwoven Converting Machine

Semi – Automatic Nonwoven Converting Machine

Manual Nonwoven Converting Machine

On the basis of end user industry, the global nonwovens converting machine market is segmented into –

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Other Industries

Global Nonwovens Converting Machine Market – Regional Overview:

The global nonwovens converting machine market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows

North America

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Eastern Europe

Japan

Western Europe

The market of nonwovens converting machines in North America region is expected to dominate over the forecast period 2017-2025. But being a mature market for packaging machinery like nonwovens converting machine, it is expected to witness lesser growth. This market for nonwovens converting machine is then followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as second and third most favourable market. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are also anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the preference for nonwovens converting machines in these regions.

Global Nonwovens Converting Machine Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the nonwovens converting machines market are Ever Green Ultrasonic Co., Ltd., NCM Nonwoven Converting Machinery Co., Ltd., Catbridge Machinery LLC, Paper Converting Machine Company, Inc., Healthy Machinery Co., Ltd., Elsner Engineering Works, Inc., Chase Machine & Engineering, Inc., Advance Machinery Co., Ltd, KP Tech Pvt. Ltd., etc.