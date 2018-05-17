When BFY & Confectionery Leader Meet

Long gone are the days when the sole sign of the discerning Indian Shopper-Mom was squeezing maximum value from her budget. Today she is not only looking for value for money offerings but equally important are the “wellness benefits” delivered by the product.

Organizations attuned to changing shopper needs are responding with exactly that – A Better for You (BFY) portfolio. Nothing epitomizes this truth more than two recent releases from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India – all new Alpenliebe POP & Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Goody Bears.

The first one is the relaunch of the Alpenliebe POP, a long popular brand of lollipops in India. Alpenliebe POP has been re-launched in two variants, with added fortification. First is the caramel variant which is added with Calcium and second is Cream-Strawberry variant, with added Vitamin C. Available at two price points, Rs.5 for a single lollipop & Rs.30 for a multi pop family pack.

Second introduction, Goody Bears is an extension under Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly, a brand which is a leader in the jellies segment and popular for its “made with 25% fruit pulp” credentials. Taking the wholesomeness credentials further, Goody Bears has 47% fruit pulp and is enriched with Vitamin C. These bear shaped jellies comes in a handy sachet which a mom can easily add to the child’s tiffin. One sachet fulfills 10% of the daily vitamin C needs of a kid.

And it’s for this reason that this innovation could be a perfect ‘tiffin treat’ for the concerned Indian mom, constantly seeking to walk the fine line between kids’ desire for sweet treat on one side and ensuring some nutritional value on the other.

Goody Bears are priced at Rs.120 for a box containing 11 sachets.

Commenting on the development Mr. Ramesh Jayaraman, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India said “We passionately care about consumers & their ever-evolving needs. I am excited about the two new offerings, both in the Better For You segment”.

The support plan for these innovations include TV communication for Alpenliebe POPs and digital/ on ground activations for Goody Bears.

To leverage E-commerce opportunity, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Goody Bears was rolled out exclusively on PaYTM Mall. Initial results are encouraging. Commenting on this exclusive launch, Mr. Amit Sinha, COO – Paytm Mall said, “We are glad to have partnered with Perfetti Van Melle for the exclusive launch of Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Goody Bears. This collaboration has given us the opportunity to bring this appealing jelly to kids across the country while offering a truly distinct retail experience. It is encouraging to see a larger number of FMCG brands appreciating the power of e-commerce while bringing new offerings to the Indian market.”