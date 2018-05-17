PUNE: mUni, an end to end higher education solution and digital infra provider successfully concluded EduTech Congress 2018 for various stakeholders in Indian higher educationsystem on May 12, 2018 at Mumbai. The guest of honor at this event was Mr. Simon Hunter, Executive Chairman, International Screen Academy and Sydney Film School and was spearheaded by Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, Founder, mUni.

While Mr. Hunter spoke of New Horizons in Hybrid Learning, Mr. Daheria spoke on the future of Indian higher education under the backdrop of artificial intelligence. Making academic partnership work in emerging trends was discussed by Sheetal Soni, Country Channel Manager – IBM Career Education Software Group – India/SA,

Dr P. D Jose, Chairman, Digital Learning IIM Bangalore, spoke on the 20th century learning model with intense faculty – student interactions in a brick and mortar class room model as well as future of classroom education.

Prof. Bhavani Prasad Panda, Vice Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University shared insights on the importance of creating quality institutions, creating space for classroom teaching and how industry need to fulcrum the students by providing good courses, classroom environment and quality education. He also shared the role of a teacher as a facilitator and as a skill trainer.

Dr. Hema Date, Dean – Students Affairs, NITIE share the challenges faced for the placement of the students by sharing few examples and how NITIE has come up with a new model named Industry Institution Research Collaboration and how NITIE can work more on smoothing of the placement process with the help of AI and ML.

The event also saw a panel discussion, technology demo and use case on –

• Leveraging technology to engage, empower and improve learning outcome

• Skilling beyond University Curriculum

• How technology can help improve admissions and placements

The panel discussion was conducted by the who’s who of Indian education sector –

• Dr. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean, Aegis School of Data Science

• Mr. Devkant Aggarwal, University Relations, IBM India Pvt. Ltd

• Mr. Jacob. P. U, Associate Vice President and HR, Hexaware Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Mr. Chandan Sonowal, MD, CleverTouch Pvt Ltd

• Dr. Seema Tatwawadi, Director Corporate Relations, MET league of Institution

• Dr. Laxmi Mohan, Director, ITM Business School

• Dr. Vikram S Patil, Principal, SIES Graduate School of Technology

And many more.

mUni launched its mobile app called as mUni Campus available on playstore for android users”

EduTech Congress 2018 was agreat platform for higher education leaders, chancellors, VC, placement heads, admission heads, trustees, directors, principals, deans and education technology services and solution providers to engage, collaborate, share use cases and brainstorm on how to make education institutes ready for the future, improve various functions and processes using technology.