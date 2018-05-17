Education

Launch of European Journal of Sciences (EJS) & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS) by Dr. Umesh Prasad

editor Comment(0)

Tadworth, Surrey, United Kingdom, After the successful launch of Scientific European® (a popular science magazine) early this year, UK Education Consultancy Services Ltd announced the release of the premiere issues of research journals European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)®.

While the magazine Scientific European® is geared towards general audience who are interested in science and technology to make them aware of advances in the scientific fields, the new journals European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)® will disseminate primary research to academic and scientific community after evaluation by the peers.

European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® [ISSN 2516-8169 (Online)|ISSN 2516-8150 (Print)] aims to report original scientific research of significance to scientific community through proper evaluation of the findings. This covers all areas of sciences including but not limited to physical sciences, biological sciences, chemical sciences, mathematical sciences, computer sciences, engineering sciences, environmental sciences and earth sciences.

European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)® [ISSN 2516-8525 (Print)|ISSN 2516-8533 (online)] aims to report original academic research of significance in the area of social sciences to academic community through proper evaluation of the results or findings by the peers. This covers all areas of social sciences including but not limited to anthropology, archaeology, behavioural sciences, criminology, cultural studies, demography, developmental studies, economics, education, gender studies, geography, gerontology, history, international studies, linguistics, media studies, philosophy, political sciences, psychology, public administration, rural and urban studies, social work, sociology and sustainability studies.

Also Read
Education

फिटजी पंजाबी बाग सेंटर के जमित कौर और फिटजी द्वारका सेंटर के मानस सिंघला बने जे एस टी एस ई 2018 के टॉपर्स

editor

नई दिल्ली 10 मई , 2018 – फिटजी कि सर्वोचता , टीचिंग मेथड के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले फिटजी पंजाबी बाग सेंटर और फिटजी द्वारका सेंटर के छात्रों ने जे एस टी एस ई 2018 क़्वालीफाई करके शहर का नाम रोशन किया। जूनियर साइंस टैलेंट एग्जामिनेशन, एक स्कालरशिप एग्जाम है जो कि साइंस ब्रांच ऑफ़ […]
Education

AccountingED Offer Different Type of Accounting Courses

editor

We are excited to announce four new online CPA ethics courses recently added to our comprehensive online catalog. The courses in these states will meet the regulatory state ethics requirement and are available in text-based and video-based formats. We are dedicated to providing our customers with fast and convenient service, providing the highest quality online […]
Education

Glion launches Master’s degree in Hospitality Business with Luxury through scholarship and Frederique Constant watch and manufacture visit

editor

Glion Institute of Higher Education, a world-leading hospitality management institution with campuses in Switzerland and London is launching a scholarship competition for Indian students, in partnership with Swiss watchmaker Frederique Constant: Applicants to the new Master of Science (MSc) in International Hospitality Business with Luxury Brand Management are eligible for a 25% scholarship and win […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *