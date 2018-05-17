Intelligent Packaging Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2018-2023

Smart and intelligent packaging is used to protect, monitor, interact, and maintain the quality and safety of the product. Smart & intelligent packaging is mostly used to reduce human errors, prevent sickness due to consumption of spoiled food, and to reduce cost. This effective packaging methodology has seen the fastest growth owing to highly efficient properties and reliable output which acting as a future trend of the packaging system.

Smart packaging includes active packaging and intelligent packaging; wherein active packaging refers to the packaging functions beyond the inert, passive containment, and protection of the product. Intelligent packaging usually involves the ability to qualify or measure attributes such as the inner atmosphere of the package, or the shipping environment. This information can be communicated to users or can trigger active packaging functions.

This packaging carries functions such as sensing, tracking, detecting, recording, communicating and applying scientific logic coupled with long shelf life, improved quality of safety and all required information. There are various intelligent packaging systems such as indicators, radio frequency identification type, and sensors with an aim to detect and communicate information about the condition of the product.

Both active packaging and intelligent packaging involve functions that go beyond the containment and protection of a product and promises to extend shelf life, monitor freshness, improve safety and convenience. These factors play a significant role in shaping the customer buying behavior firming up the purchase decision at the point of sale thereby directly impacting the brand equity. Whereas, the increased cost of the complex packaging has not hindered the growth of the market.

Global intelligent packaging market is segmented into product, application and region. By the product, it is categorized into gas scavengers, corrosion control packaging, moisture control packaging, susceptor packaging, QR code, and others. The scavengers segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global market due to safety & quality indicators in the intelligent packaging. The application segment includes various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics, and others. Rising demand for packaged and frozen food is driving the food & beverage segment and is likely to continue growing in the future. By geography, it is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to Account for a significant share of the market due to increased purchasing power and changing lifestyle of people.

The global intelligent packaging market has witnessed the fastest growth in the food & beverage sector due to the stringent food safety policies across the globe. The demand for solutions to retain color, taste, and shelf life in the packaged foods has driven the market across the application. Intelligent packaging in the food & beverage industry dominates the market. Based on the applications, the market has been divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics, and others industries.

Food & Beverage

The increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, consumer convenience, and manufacturers concern for the longer shelf life of the food products is driving the market. Growing demand for self-heating and cooling packaged products in the beverage industry for various heat beverages such as tea, coffee, and chocolate are expected to fuel the demand for such solutions in the colder regions such as North America and Europe.

Regional Analysis

The global market is segmented on the basis of geography: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is holding the largest share of the global market due to rising demand for packaged and frozen food. Moreover, changing government regulations regarding food and packaging, growing demand for quality packaging to extend shelf life, and focus on less food wastage are driving the market for intelligent packaging all over the world. Countries such as China, South Korea, and India are estimated to raise the market growth in the Asia Pacific region during 2017-2023.

Some of the key players in the global intelligent packaging market include 3M (U.S.), TempTime Corporation (U.S.), PakSense (U.S.), American Thermal Instruments (U.S.), Avery Dennison (U.S.), R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), International Paper (U.S.), Stora Enso (Finland), Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), and Smartrac N.V. (The Netherlands), among others.

