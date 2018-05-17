Uncategorized

Girish Shah joins Knight Frank India as Executive Director – Marketing and Corporate Communications

editor Comment(0)

~Will also be responsible for growing residential sales pan India~

Pune, May15, 2018:Knight Frank India, one of the leading International Property Consultants, inducted an industry veteran to further fortify its leadership team. Girish Shah has joined Knight Frank as Executive Director – Marketing and Corporate Communications and will be looking tofurther bolster Knight Frank’s brand presence in India and enhance its marketing capabilities .Along with this, Girish will also be overseeing residential sales pan India. Sukanya Chakraborty, who headed Marketing and Corporate Communications for the past fiveyears, has decided to pursue interests outside Knight Frank.

A strong business leader, Girish is adept at leading and motivating large teams and delivering business results during periods of both declining sales and rapid growth. With a career graph spanning over two decades in blue chip global corporations such as Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Piramal, Scottish & Newcastle/UB , Reliance and Godrej Properties, Girish has held various sales, marketing and leadership roles and has been credited with building multiple national brands and growing sales. Girish’s last stint was with the Wadhwa Group where as Director he was overseeing residential and commercial sales, HR, IT, Facilities and Security functions.

“Over the last 22 years Knight Frank has carved a niche for itself by providing personalised, clear and considered advice in all areas of property consultation thereby redefining the way the international property consultancy sector is perceived.I believe Girish will bring the right blend of innovation and energy in the way we communicate with our stakeholders and customers across the whole spectrum. His pan-industry experience in versatile roles in sales and marketing would present great value to our dynamic leadership team,” says Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Girish Shah adds, “The real estate scenario both globally and in India is changing at a rapid pace thereby challenging us to constantly innovate and find newer ways to create moments of truth forour customers. With its strategic vision and people focus, I believe that Knight Frank India is well positioned to be the ‘advisor of choice’ for its stakeholders and customers.”

Also Read
Uncategorized

TempGenius – largest company deals with wireless temperature alarm

editor

United States 29-11-2016. TempGenius is the leading supplier of temperature monitoring systems which are pertinent to meet the needs of different industries. Large to small sized businesses are based on real-time temperature monitors to ensure safety in environment. There are widest selection of temperature monitoring devices are available which are pertinent to meet your different […]
Uncategorized

Cod liver oil Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Definition: Cod liver oil is a thick, yellow oil derived from liver of cod fish. It is rich in vitamin A, vitamin D, omega 3, and fatty acid. Additionally, it is used for the treatment of various health issues such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis pain, depression, autoimmune disease, and […]
Uncategorized

Looking For A Company Offering Leadership, Sales And Motivational Training Programs?

editor

All those who want to learn the art of leadership quality shall spend some time to read this valuable piece of information. There are so many companies available that offer leadership training programs but then if you want a reliable and experienced resource then Learn To Lead is the most suitable option. The company is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *