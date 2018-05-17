Lifestyle

Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch: Blue, Black and Gold

The Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch is inspired by the aeronautical styles, which impart it a streamlined look whilst not compromising about sturdiness. Though, it is not exactly an adventure-wear. The Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch is okay to be worn in the showers, while taking a dip in the pool or being caught in the rain; it is not suitable for the beach, the wild sea or vigorous underwater activities. It’s not to be exposed beyond shallow waters.

Technically, the Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch is fairly standard. It has a triple-dial chronograph function that denotes seconds, minutes and hours elapsed for any particular event and a 24-hours time-telling dial at 3. The other two are at 6 and 9 respectively. This reliable Japanese quartz movement comes with a decent accuracy.

The knurled bezel brings out the industrial feel in the Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch and complements any dark outfit instead of overshadowing it. The design delivers and it delivers well! The graphite-black dial of the Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch provides an excellent backdrop for the navy blue chapter ring and bright hands and markers, offering maximum legibility at a glance.

The crown of the Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch is gold-plated and beautifully ridged to ensure a proper grip while the pushers (for the chronograph function) are almost invisible, sticking out just a wee bit from the matte gunmetal-finished case. They are well-rounded at their ages and smoothened to an excellent degree. It makes the watch more suitable for a versatile use while the blue central links on a similar-colored bracelet keeps monotony away big time!

The Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch doesn´t have any additional technical traits to set it apart from its rivals, but it built better than many attractive watches and is not distractingly flashy. It’s meant mostly for urban adventures, hard-core action ain’t its cuppa. Its primary motivational ground is style and the Fossil Watches for Men makes for a good choice.

Bottom line: Matte or muted shades are not uncommon in the world of accessories but with the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch, it is quite, quite different. The ion-plated black steel case sporting an oversized dial and mounted upon a chunky and wide steel bracelet, the Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch is an utterly masculine piece you won’t mind flaunting a bit. An emphasis on mixing retro and current industrial influences on the Fossil Machine Chronograph Quartz FS5164 Men’s Watch proves it to be simple but above-basic with an under-stated color scheme suitable to be worn everywhere. Even to moderately-formal gatherings!

