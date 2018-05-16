Uncategorized

Worldwide sales of wheat protein to reach approximately US$ 4,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

editor Comment(0)

The global wheat protein market will exhibit a moderate rise between the period 2017 and 2026, as slated by a new Future Market Insights report. The report estimates worldwide sales of wheat protein to reach approximately US$ 4,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Wheat Protein to Seek Huge Adoption in Cosmetics Industry as an Emulsifier

Surging health concerns among consumers will spur adoption of wheat protein owing to their provision of high nutritional value in food products. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity have further fuelled adoption of wheat protein, as it is low in calorie content, thereby enabling regulation of blood-glucose level and weight reduction. Presence of gluten in wheat protein, which acts as an emulsifier, has led its adoption in the cosmetics industry. Tremendous adoption of wheat protein is being observed among sportsmen & gym-obsessed individuals, in order to enhance strength and gain muscles. In addition, growing use of wheat protein in animal feed as additives will further stoke its demand across the globe in the upcoming years. Increasing consumer inclination towards meat-free diets will remain a major driving factor for adoption of different plant-derived proteins such as wheat protein. The wheat protein seeks extensive applications across various industrial sectors owing to its numerous functions including tenderizing, structure enhancement, dough conditioning, aeration, adhesion, foaming, whipping, and film formation.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6395

However, the restriction in the supply of wheat has restrained its protein extraction process since the recent past. Moreover, as wheat protein consists gluten, which is a major cause for various diseases, demand for wheat protein will be hindered among gluten-intolerant as well as common public who now prefer gluten-free diet. High costs of wheat comprising high protein content has further been anticipated to confine the market growth in the near future.

Key Research Findings from FMI’s Report

Europe is anticipated to lead the global wheat protein market during the forecast period, in terms of revenues. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America will also persist as major revenue contributors to the market. The market for wheat protein in APEJ is set to register the highest CAGR through 2026, trailed by the market in Europe.

In terms of revenues, wheat gluten is expected to be the largest product type segment in the global wheat protein market during 2017 to 2026. However, sales of wheat gluten are projected to exhibit the lowest CAGR through 2026. On the other hand, sales of wheat protein isolate and hydrolyzed wheat protein are set to register the highest and a similar CAGR through 2026.

Dry form of wheat protein will continue to account for the largest revenue share of the market.

Nutrition supplements will continue to dominate the global wheat protein market, based on application, followed by bakery & confectionary.

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6395

The market for wheat protein has been deemed as highly concentrated and competitive. Leading producers of wheat protein have been concentrating on developing innovative products for enhancing their portfolios. With frequent mergers & acquisitions as well as new product launches, major industries are attempting to increase their market shares and their product portfolios. FMI’s report has listed key players supporting expansion of the global market for wheat protein, which include Cropenergies, Tereos, Glico Nutrition, Agrana, MGP Ingredients, Cargill, Crespel & Deiters, Kröner-Stärke, Roquette, Manildra Group, Agridient, and Archer Daniels Midland.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Mr. Suraj Kumar Jha joins as General Manager at Hotel Crowne Plaza Today Gurugram

editor

Mr. Suraj Kumar Jha has been appointed as the General Manager of Hotel Crowne Plaza Today Gurugram – the best city hotel in Gurugram, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group. Prior to this appointment, he was the General Manager with Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport for over 4 years. Before joining IHG, he served as […]
Uncategorized

A New Vector In The World Of Virtual Private Servers

editor

New York, USA — 19 April 2018 — Themevps is a well known server provider that has been on the market for quite some time. It has a solid client base that tends to review the services of the company with top marks on third party web pages. The ssd vps switzerland have been launched […]
Uncategorized

Dr. Steven Warnock Treats Cleft Lip and Palate in Children

editor

Cleft lip and palate, commonly called orofacial clefts, are common congenital disabilities in the United States. Parents whose child has a cleft lip and palate can come to Dr. Steven Warnock for repair surgery. [DRAPER, 5/15/2018] — One of the most common congenital disabilities in the country is orofacial clefts, or cleft lip and palate. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *