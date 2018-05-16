Tech

SAP Hybris solutions for Airlines

editor Comment(0)

It has passed a hundred of years since the Wright brothers took off the heavier-than-air aircraft at the first time in human history. They were aiming to make a point-to-point transit with vehicle controlled high in the air. It’s gone a long way from that great day, civil flights became an ordinary thing, and there is a competitive market of air transport providers. Today’s traveler expects from airlines far more than moving passengers from one place to another.

At present, people often associate aviation industry with civil or military vehicles. Multiple service providers are hidden from their eyes. Some suppose there are certain systems used in the airline industry for managing daily operations as well as activities concerned maintenance of airports, fleets, booking and selling tickets. But in fact, airline companies draw upon the work of leading software providers which develop solutions for the general use of retailers. The collection of air travel tailored tools is SAP airline solutions.

More: https://www.aimprosoft.com/blog/sap-hybris-solutions-for-airlines/

Also Read
Tech

Buy high-quality temperature logging or humidity monitors

editor

United States 30-03-2017. TempGenius is the leading and trusted supplier of wireless temperature monitors. These monitors are simply perfect to ensure safety on remote location. You can easily preserve safest condition on remote location using these high-end wireless temperature monitors. With the advancement of technology, these high-end temperature monitors are invented which are perfect to […]
Tech

Wireless Management Group Inc. Aims to Become the #1 Prepaid Wireless Dealer in the US!

editor

This increase in interest in prepaid service is likely a result of high-end smart phones, like Apple’s iPhone and a number of Android products, being made available to prepaid customers. In the past, prepaid customers were forced to accept lower-tier phones and service quality in order to gain the benefits of prepaid service. With prepaid […]
Tech

Should You Read the DoDots Case Study Tony Medrano?

editor

This is definitely one of the most important questions that you should know the answer to, mostly because having access to all the information about the DoDots Anthony P. Medrano patent as well as the actual comp any behind it could help you have your own perspective on the matter. The main idea behind the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *