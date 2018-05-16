Lifestyle

Michael Kors Portia Quartz Diamond Accent MK3679 Women’s Watch

The Michael Kors Portia Quartz Diamond Accent MK3679 Women’s Watch is one of those bold but lesser-than-large pieces with feminine touches given full tilt. It goes quite near to being blinged-out but turns out to be a subtle and slim timepiece at the end. A truly enjoyable timepiece you can’t help but love!

The Michael Kors Portia Quartz Diamond Accent MK3679 Women’s Watch sends off a minimalist feel. It’s both chic and functional; its finish an object of envy! Its sleek face makes it a modern chic piece of accessory with pavé (crystal-studded) sixty-second sub-dial. This added feature shines against a milk-white dial while the yellow gold accents (both on the dial and the H-link bracelet) make it appear playful.

The Michael Kors Portia Quartz Diamond Accent MK3679 Women’s Watch exudes both style and class. The D-link holding the bracelet to the case you come to notice after a while; it’s radically different from the usual ways a strap or bracelet is attached to the case. Aesthetic appeal aside, it is a strong, strong piece of fixture that holds its cool, even under a tearing stress!

The two-tone Michael Kors Portia Quartz Diamond Accent MK3679 Women’s Watch complements a sophisticated look with zero effort. That’s largely due to its golden stick markers and the embellished, seconds-counting sub-dial, flaunting its understated glamorous side. Blending well with the overall look of the Michael Kors Portia Quartz Diamond Accent MK3679 Women’s Watch is an exuding luxurious feel that’s complete and gleaming and sturdy at the same time. It’s cute and matured at the same time; its sparkling crystal stones resulting from the Victorian romantic inspirations. To match, the Michael Kors Portia Quartz Diamond Accent MK3679 Women’s Watch has been given a high level of polish that enhances the brightness of the embellishments, making it rise to fame on the corridors of retro-inspired modern fashion.

The Michael Kors Watch for Women can rightly be said a contemporary interpretation of a classic design, the same ones that came with clean lines and sharp and distinct arrangements of elements. It’s well suited for the minimalists’ apparels, making for an elegant, utterly mesmerizing addition that’s full of so much beauty!

The Michael Kors Portia Quartz Diamond Accent MK3679 Women’s Watch is enough to make your heart flutter. It has been designed to carry beautifully the retro charm without deviating from its contemporary aesthetic and technical standards. Looks great with any kind of dresses, elegant business wear and also with long, flowing casual outfits!

Bottom line: A unique style so great for autumn, winter and the summer, the Michael Kors Petite Norie Quartz Women’s Watch is all about a glamour that’s clean and pristine.

