GAS TO LIQUID (GTL) MARKET HISTORICAL AND FORECAST REVENUE OF THE MARKET SEGMENTS.

Market Highlights

Based on product, Gas to liquid (GTL) market has been divided as GTL diesel, and GTL naphtha. GTL diesel accounted for the largest market share of 72.84% in 2016, with a market value of USD 198.0 million. GTL Naphtha is an alternative high-quality feedstock for chemical manufacturing that makes the building blocks for plastics. It offers superior yields of ethylene and propylene over conventional naphtha. As a synthetic product, GTL Naphtha has a consistent quality and contains no sulphur and heavy metals, which makes it cleaner. It is also more paraffinic than light high paraffinic naphtha while giving better lower olefins yields.

 Key Players

  • Royal Dutch Shell plc.
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Sasol Limited
  • PetroSA
  • Velocys Plc.
  • ORYX GTL
  • OLTIN YO’L GTL

 South-Africa was the second largest market for the gas-to-liquid. It accounted for a share of 16.57% in the global market, in 2016. In Mossel Bay town, South Africa, PetroSA, operates the GTL plant. It produces 45,000 barrels per day, which includes diesel, gasoline, kerosene and specialty products.

Market Research Analysis

Based on application, the market has been divided as Fuel Oil, Lubricating Oil, Process Oil, and Others. Fuel Oil accounted for the largest market share of 36.2% in 2016, with a market value of USD 98.4 Million. Fuel oil is the advanced heavy fuel oil used in boilers and other equipment for generating heat and energy in manufacturing operations and processes. It helps improve the reliability and the performance of the entire boiler system, from the storage tank right to the chimney. Lubricating Oil was the second-largest market, in 2016, valued at USD 81.2 Million. GTL lubricants, come with essentially zero sulfur and nitrogen, excellent oxidation stability and low viscosity, even at low temperatures.

