Dry Transformer Market Sales Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type & Application Shared | Forecast 2018 – 2023.

Market Highlights

Dry type transformer does not utilize liquid where it is winding with core be immersed. Rather windings with core are kept in a sealed tank that is pressurized with air.Increase demand for the energy across the globe driving the growth of the market. The robust growth in the economy and the population have led to the upsurge in power consumption. Hence, many countries across the globe are escalating and upgrading their electric grid infrastructure, to achieve the growing demand. These developments are expected to provide the vital groundwork for dry transformer market. Additionally, the features such as lightweight, low installation and maintenance cost also have a positive influence on the growth of the market.

 Key Players

  • ABB Ltd.(Switzerland)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)
  • General Electric (U.S.)
  • Jinpan International Ltd.(China)
  • Schneider Electric (France)

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global dry transformer market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Dry Transformer market by its type, phase type, voltage range, application and region.

  • By Type
  • Cast Resin
  • Vacuum Pressure Impregnated
  • By Phase type
  • Single-Phase
  • Three-Phase
  • By Voltage Range
  • Low
  • Medium
  • Application
  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Others
  • By Region
  • North America 
  • Asia Pacific 
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World  

 Market Research Analysis

Geographically, the global dry transformer market has been divided into four major regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region has accounted for the largest market share. Rapid industrialization and urbanization is the key factor driving the growth of the market in the region. Key players across the world are increasingly shifting their production facilities to cater the high potential markets in Asia Pacific, mainly due to the obtainability of low-cost labor and ample raw material stocks. This has the positive influence on the growth of the market. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are the major market in Asia Pacific region.

