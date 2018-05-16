Automotive Relay Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2017-2023

Study on Automotive Relay Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Relay Market by product(plug-in relay, PCB relay, high voltage relay); application(capacitive loads, inductive loads and resistive loads); vehicle type(commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and electric vehicles) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Relay over the period of 2017 to 2023..According to report the global automotive relay market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive relay market covers segments such as product, application and vehicle Type. The product segments include plug-in relay, PCB relay, high voltage relay and others. On the basis of application the global automotive relay market is categorized into capacitive loads, inductive loads and resistive loads. Furthermore, on the basis of vehicle type the automotive relay market is segmented as commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and electric vehicles.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive relay market such as, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, ABB Group, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Eaton Corporation plc, American Zettler Inc., Beta Electric Industry Co. Ltd., and Fujitsu Limited.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive relay market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive relay market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive relay market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive relay market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Relay Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Relay Market

4. Global Automotive Relay Market by Product 2017 – 2023

4.1 Plug-in Relay

4.2 PCB Relay

4.3 High Voltage Relay

4.4 Others

5. Global Automotive Relay Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Capacitive loads

5.2 Inductive loads

5.3 Resistive loads

6. Global Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle Type 2017 – 2023

6.1 Commercial vehicles

6.2 Passenger vehicles

6.3 Electric vehicles

7. Global Automotive Relay Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Automotive Relay Market by Product

7.1.2 North America Automotive Relay Market by Application

7.1.3 North America Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.4 North America Automotive Relay Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Relay Market by Product

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Relay Market by Application

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle Type

7.2.4 Europe Automotive Relay Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market by Product

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market by Application

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle Type

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Automotive Relay Market by Product

7.4.2 RoW Automotive Relay Market by Application

7.4.3 RoW Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle Type

7.4.4 RoW Automotive Relay Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Omron Corporation

8.2 Panasonic Corporation

8.3 ABB Group

8.4 Denso Corporation

8.5 Delphi Automotive LLP

8.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.7 Eaton Corporation plc

8.8 American Zettler Inc.

8.9 Beta Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

8.10 Fujitsu Limited

