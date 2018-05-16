Automotive Metal Market Professional Survey Report 2017, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Study on Automotive Metal Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Metal Market by product(aluminum, magnesium, steel), application(power train, suspension, body structure); end-use(light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Metal over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive metal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive metal market covers segments such as product, application and end-use. The product segments include aluminum, magnesium, steel and others. On the basis of application the global automotive metal market is categorized into power train, suspension, body structure and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the automotive metal market is segmented as light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive metal market such as, POSCO, Tata Steels Limited, Arcelormittal, Voestalpine Group., Thyssenkrupp AG, Essar Steel, Novelis, United States Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, and Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive metal market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive metal market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive metal market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive metal market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Metal Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Metal Market

4. Global Automotive Metal Market by Product 2017 – 2023

4.1 Aluminum

4.2 Magnesium

4.3 Steel

4.4 Others

5. Global Automotive Metal Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Power train

5.2 Suspension

5.3 Body structure

5.4 Others

6. Global Automotive Metal Market by End-Use 2017 – 2023

6.1 Light commercial vehicles

6.2 Heavy commercial vehicles

6.3 Passenger cars

7. Global Automotive Metal Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Automotive Metal Market by Product

7.1.2 North America Automotive Metal Market by Application

7.1.3 North America Automotive Metal Market by End-Use

7.1.4 North America Automotive Metal Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Metal Market by Product

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Metal Market by Application

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Metal Market by End-Use

7.2.4 Europe Automotive Metal Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Metal Market by Product

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Metal Market by Application

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Metal Market by End-Use

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Metal Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Automotive Metal Market by Product

7.4.2 RoW Automotive Metal Market by Application

7.4.3 RoW Automotive Metal Market by End-Use

7.4.4 RoW Automotive Metal Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 POSCO

8.2 Tata Steels Limited

8.3 Arcelormittal

8.4 Voestalpine Group.

8.5 Thyssenkrupp AG

8.6 Essar Steel

8.7 Novelis

8.8 United States Steel Corporation

8.9 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

8.10 Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd

