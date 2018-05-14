Health and Wellness

World Summit on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare

It gives us great pleasure to inform you that we are organizing a thought provoking Conference on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare which will be held in Los Angeles, USA from Nov 26-27, 2018.
The two days conference includes Workshops, Symposiums, Keynote sessions & Plenary talks with an additional Special sessions conducted by eminent and renowned speakers who excel in the fields of Psychology, Nursing, paediatric and family nursing, Healthcare and Management, Psychotherapy, Psychiatry, and Mental Health & Healthcare . This International Psychiatric Nursing 2018 also encourages the active participation of Young Student Researchers as we are hosting Poster Award Competition and Young research Forum at the conference venue.
During the conference, we assure you that you will experience world class facilities and hospitality at the conference.
Come and join us at Los Angeles, USA & be Part of Psychiatric Nursing 2018 Conference…!!
Conference Details:
Contact Email: Psychiatrynursing2018@gmail.com
For more details about the event: Psychiatric Nursing 2018
Conference Brochure: Brochure
Abstract Proposal Submissions at: Abstract Submission
Register at: Register Now
Company/Organization Name: Conference Series LLC Ltd
Venue: Embassy Suites LAX North
9801 Airport Boulevard,Los Angeles CA,90045
Best Regards,
Rebecca Williams

