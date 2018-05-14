Business

Movers International Celebrates 30 Years Of Experience Moving Homes And Businesses Overseas

Based in Preston, Lancashire, Movers International is one of the leading international removals companies in the UK and has over 30 years of experience in moving homes and businesses abroad, both locally within Europe and much farther afield. Whether it is just a couple of boxes that you need to ship, or the complete contents of a factory, Movers International has the skills to handle it.

The company began life moving homes and businesses to Europe, and has helped many ex-pats move to sunnier climes such as Spain. In fact, the company has a weekly service to Spain and has its’ own depots in Malaga and Alicante where your goods can be safely stored on arrival until you need them moved onwards to your final destination. The company has a part loads removals service which saves customers money since their goods are not taking up a full van, yet they still get the benefit of having their goods delivered to Spain on a timely basis. Removals are to all parts of Spain including Catalonia, Madrid, Murcia, Andalusia, Valencia, the Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands.

Portugal is another favourite destination for many Britons seeking the sun. The company delivers to the Algarve approximately every two weeks. Villages which 30 years ago were small fishing villages have grown at an enormous rate, especially in tandem with the golf course developments such as the Vale de Lobo and Quinta do Lago, and many more Britons are seeking to retire there. For customers who are furnishing a second home on the Algarve the company offers free storage for a month at its’ depot in Preston: furniture can be delivered direct and stored until the customer requires it shipped.

In addition to Spain and Portugal, Movers International also ships regularly to France, Germany, and Malta. Customers can either pack their own goods if they wish, in which case the company can supply all of the necessary packaging materials, or they can take advantage of the company’s own expert packers who will ensure that everything is safe and secure.

With over 30 years of experience behind it now, Movers International not only ships goods to Europe, but to most other destinations in the world also. Whether it is a single item of furniture or a full house load, customers can be sure that the company will give it full attention.

