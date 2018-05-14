Greiner Bio-One acquires 3D Cell Culture Technology assets from Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.

Frickenhausen, May 14, 2018 – Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. has acquired 3D Cell Culture Technology previously owned by Nano3D Biosciences, Inc. As an international distributor of these products since 2016, Greiner Bio-One (https://www.gbo.com/en_DE.html) has now taken the initiative to become a premier provider of this technology worldwide. Magnetic 3D cell culture has become a disruptive technology in the research marketplace by offering an improved method for growing cells and driving results in new pathways to disease treatment and prevention.

Heinz Schmid, CEO of Greiner Bio-One BioScience commented on this strategic acquisition: “The potential for growth in the 3D cell culture market is amazingly vast with laboratories and research facilities utilising this new technology daily to find cures for disease and improve the existing cell culture methodology. The acquisition of a magnetic 3D cell culture technology is just one of Greiner Bio-One’s ongoing efforts to advance scientific research and improve health, while providing researchers access to the best products.”

Nano3D Biosciences, Inc. President and Chief Scientific Officer, Glauco Souza: “We are delighted to have completed this acquisition with Greiner Bio-One. The synergy between Nano3D’s technology and Greiner Bio-One’s innovation in tissue culture makes this an excellent match to further advance magnetic 3D cell culture.”

About 3D cell culture technology:

Magnetic 3D cell culture is an innovative technology that allows for the magnetisation of cells that can then be aggregated through levitation or bioprinted to form a structurally and biologically representative 3D model in vitro. This is a crucial improvement over previously used cell culture methods due to its ability to better recreate cell growth and behaviour as it would be found in the body.

The CELLSTAR cell culture vessels with cell-repellent surface from Greiner Bio-One are ideal for cultivating cells to form three-dimensional structures. Outstanding results can be achieved, particularly when they are used in combination with the technology from Nano3D Biosciences.

Watch our video about magnetic 3D bioprinting of spheroids: