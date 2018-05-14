Uncategorized

Antitrust law – DFB simplifies ticket allocation for 2018 World Cup

editor Comment(0)

The way in which it has allocated tickets has led the DFB, Germany”s Football Association, to be suspected of abusing its dominant market position. The Bundeskartellamt, Germany”s Federal Cartel Office, has since suspended its investigations into the matter.

A lot of fans of the German national football team would like to watch the team”s games live in the stadium, but getting hold of the relevant tickets for the 2018 World Cup or the away matches during the qualification phase has proven extremely difficult because the DFB linked the allocation of the tickets to membership of the German national football team”s fan club. The annual fee for the membership was 40 euros.

A large number of complaints were made against this way of allocating tickets, and the Bundeskartellamt initiated administrative procedures against the DFB on suspicion of misuse of a dominant market position. The Bundeskartellamt has confirmed that the proceedings have since been suspended. Prior to this, the DFB had committed to easing the conditions for applying for tickets to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Following consultation with the Bundeskartellamt, it is now possible for fans to obtain significantly cheaper and temporary tournament membership for ten euros and apply for tickets. The background to the DFB”s decision to link ticket allocation to membership of the fan club was to thereby ensure greater safety in the stadia. This argument influenced the cartel watchdog”s decision.

We at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that abusing a dominant market position can give rise severe penalties, as antitrust law is supposed to ensure there is diverse competition in the interests of consumer protection. Violations of antitrust law or competition law may therefore entail appropriate sanctions, which can in turn lead to costly and time-consuming legal disputes.

To avoid legal disputes arising from possible violations of competition law or antitrust law, lawyers who are experienced in the field of antitrust law ought to be consulted early on. They can assess whether there are concerns from the perspective of antitrust law and overcome potential problems. If specific accusations and claims have already been made due to alleged violations, experienced lawyers can assume responsibility for fending these off. Of course, the same is also true in the reverse case, i.e. if there is an intention to assert claims for violations of antitrust law.

https://www.grprainer.com/en/legal-advice/antitrust-law.html

Also Read
Uncategorized

Misdiagnosis Leads To Complications – Choose Labs Wisely

editor

Many people in our country at some point of time in their life have received an incorrect diagnosis or seen a doctor who has been baffled by their symptoms. Symptoms can go away with the right medication but misdiagnosis can cost lives. If you have been advised to get some tests done and you are […]
Uncategorized

Metrology Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers Size, Segments and Trends by Forecast to 2027

editor

Market Scenario: Metrology is a scientific study of measurement with respect to various units of parameters and industry standard. The metrology study provides precise measurements by implementing traditional and practical measurements. The changing consumer demand for industrial products and the growing technological advancement in measurement techniques have developed the need for more precise and accurate industrial […]
Uncategorized

Party Bus Toronto Offers Top Quality Services

editor

Toronto, Canada – 28 April 2018 – Party Bus Toronto is offering the very best and most effective way to find the ideal party bus services and solutions that will surely satisfy even the most refined needs and requirements. One way or the other, when arranging an even or a social gathering, odds are, you […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *