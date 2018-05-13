Lifestyle

4 Daily apps to save time and energy

The sole reason of advancement in science and technology is to provide a better life to each passing generation of people. 

But in recent decades we have seen that the technology has spread like a wildfire and sometimes, it can be overwhelming to understand which aspect of technology is offering a better efficiency and which is just a pure waste of time! 

When it comes to mobile technology, we have seen over the years how helpful mobile apps have developed in making our day to day lives easy.
 
But with the abundance in the app world, sometimes it gets difficult to decide which app is really helpful in sorting out your daily hurdles.

So, to save your time, here are the 4 Daily apps to save time and energy:  

Uber 

Uber doesn’t need any introduction but if you were busy in Narnia then Uber is a mobile app with which you can book cabs on the move. It uses geolocation and saves you from the hassle of directing drivers where do you want to go. 

You can pick the type of car you need and you can also share your rides to cut down your expenses. You can also pick your payment method from either cash or Paytm. 

Milkbasket

If you’re not a morning person then this app is the perfect remedy for your problems. Now before you even think “why?” in your head know that you can get all the morning essentials and groceries without any charge!

Milkbasket offers you luxury of getting your groceries and other related items to be delivered in the morning right at your doorstep, without any delivery charge. 

Also, by using this app you can get discounts on grocery items which you may not find in the outside market. So, it not only helps your lazy mind but it also helps you save time, money and energy. 

Swiggy

Swiggy is a popular food delivery app which caters delicious food from restaurants near you.
The best feature about Swiggy is that you can track your delivery guy in real time. So, you don’t have to call restaurant or the delivery person to keep a follow up on your order. 

Swiggy also assures delivery time with some selected restaurants. This means that Swiggy guarantees to deliver food in the given time to you but it is with the restaurants which have Swiggy Assured banner.

UrbanClap      

UrbanClap is an online repository of solutions to all your problems. With UrbanClap you can get from an AC repair guy to home spa, home cleaning, electrician, plumber, wedding services and so much more! 

It assists with all your urban problems and saves you a lot of time and energy. You can pick from a catalogue of different packages which includes different services. 

If you need a problem to be resolved then UrbanClap can help most likely!

These 4 aforementioned apps can easily help your day to day problems and save you a lot of time. From your morning breakfast, travel to your plumbing needs, use of these 4 apps daily can surely make your life a lot smoother than Jackson’s moonwalk!   

