Worldwide Lidar market Research Report 2018 with Top Key Players -: Optech, Faro business technologies India ltd, GeoDigital, Sick AG, Quantum Spatial Inc

Worldwide Lidar Market- Global Industry and Forecast To 2023: Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

Global LiDAR Market was worth USD 0.85 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.71 billion by 2023, while registering itself at A (CAGR) of 25.80% during the forecast period. A Technological progressions in spatial resolution of LiDAR-based digital terrain models give inconceivable precision in applications, for example, water runoff for agriculture or mining sites, change detection on hillsides, and inland waterways.

Lidar Market: Competitive Key Players

Major Key players in the market are tested to give innovative offerings, which enable buyers, to address evolving innovations, business practices, and security needs.

Optech

Faro business technologies India ltd

GeoDigital

Sick AG

Quantum Spatial Inc

Leica Geosystems Holdings AG

Velodyne

Trimble

Global LiDAR Market is segmented follows:

LiDAR Market By Product:

Navigation (IMU)

Mobile & UAV

GPS

Laser Scanners

LiDAR Market By Component:

Engineering

Exploration

Corridor Mapping

ADAS

Others

LiDAR Market By Application:

Terrestrial

Airborne

Mobile & UAV

Some Major Points From Table of Contents:

Part1. Introduction

Part2. Executive Summary

Part3. Market Overview

Part4. Market Analysis by Regions

Part5. LiDAR Market, By Application

Part6. LiDAR Market, By Component

Part7. LiDAR Market, By Product

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Global LiDAR Market: Regional Outlook:- North American regional market is foreseen to witness a gigantic development prospect in the worldwide LiDAR market, inferable from developing appropriation of authoritative directions, ordering the establishment of particular car security innovations in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles in the area.

