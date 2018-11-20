Skin Graft Blades Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017- 2027

Skin graft blades are also known as a dermatome. Skin graft blades are surgical instruments used to isolate thin portions of the skin. They are mainly used in skin grafting procedures for piling off skin from patients. Skin graft blades or dermatomes are available in the market either in manual or electric configurations. These skin graft blades are adopted in applications such as skin reconstruction damaged either due to trauma or 3rd-degree burns. Since its development, various technological advancements have been witnessed in generating precise and homogeneous skin graft blades. They are also required for removing a patch of infected skin or skin prone to infection. Skin graft blades are manufactured in different sizes and shapes depending on the specific procedure requirement. For general surgery, manual knife and scalpels are used, and results in generating irregular and variable grafts. However, in the case of full-thickness grafts, the skin is isolated from the region of abdomen, groin, butt, forearms, and clavicle.

Skin Graft Blades Market: Drivers and Restraints

The skin graft blades market is expected to show healthy growth during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing prevalence of skin cancer, skin infections, and burn cases are propelling the growth of skin graft blades market. In addition, rising incidence of bed sores or any other type of ulcers on the upper skin demand skin graft surgeries, and hence, boost the growth of skin graft blades market. However, there are certain factors that limit the growth of skin graft blades market such as scarcity of skilled professionals and narrow range of applications of skin graft blades. The skin graft blades are only used for one application, which is to pile thin slices of skin for skin graft procedure for the donor sites.

Skin Graft Blades Market: Segmentation

The global skin graft blades market can be segmented on the basis of product type, procedure, modality, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global skin graft blades market can be segmented as:

Devices

Blades

On the basis of procedure, global skin graft blades market can be segmented as:

Full-Thickness Skin Grafts

Split-Thickness Skin Grafts

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4918

On the basis of modality, global skin graft blades market can be segmented as:

Manual

Electric

Pneumatic

Battery-Powered

On the basis of end-user, global skin graft blades market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of region, global skin graft blades market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Skin Graft Blades Market: Overview

The skin graft blades or dermatomes are widely adopted for skin graft procedures for extraction of a uniform patch of the upper layer of skin from the donor side. Due to the complexity of skin formulation, they are classified into full graft and split graft. The skin graft blades show lucrative opportunities due to the emergence of skin graft procedures on a global level, and ease of availability of skin graft blades. Furthermore, low cost of the blades is another factor that impels the growth of the skin graft blades market.

Skin Graft Blades Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, skin graft blades market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of skin graft blades in the global market, followed by Western Europe, owing to increasing skin graft surgical procedures in these regions. In addition, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and facilities, and increasing awareness about the procedure drives the market growth. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure by public and private bodies and presence of large population base is impelling the market for skin graft blades in this region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also witnessing a large growth of skin cancer patients, rapidly evolving surgical procedures and pertinent technological advancements which are the prime factors for the growth of skin graft blades market. However, the regions such as Latin America, and Middle East show stagnant growth owing to the presence of low-skilled professionals, and inadequate healthcare facilities.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4918

Skin Graft Blades Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global skin graft blades market are De Soutter Medical Limited, Nouvag, Aygun Surgical Instrument Co., Inc., Zimmer, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Humeca, SteadMed Medical, Swann-Morton Limited, Phoenix Surgical Pty Ltd., and Surgeon Blades & Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.