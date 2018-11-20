Business

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Strategy Adopted By Leading Players, Material Type Forecast 2025

20 Nov 2018: The global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market size is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2025. Single-cell genome sequencing implies analyzing the sequence data with enhanced next-generation sequencing proficiency from a cell. It is a potent instrument that aims to offer intelligence and understanding of genetics by carrying the examination of genomes to the cellular stage. The single-cell genome sequencing technique has a vast effect on various fields of biology comprising cancer research, immunology microbiology, neurobiology, and tissue mosaicism. Factors such as high cost, and analytical challenges in measurement of the single molecule of DNA may hinder the development of the market in the years to come. The Single-cell genome sequencing market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market may be explored by product, technology, workflow, disease area, applications, end users, and geography. Single-cell genome sequencing Market may be explored by product as Instruments, and Reagents. The “Instrument” segment dominated the Single-cell genome sequencing in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Growth and implementation of technically progressive solutions and instruments is anticipated to propel the development of the segment in the years to come. The market may be explored by Technology as MDA, PCR, qPCR, Microarray, and NGS. The NGS segment is dominated the segment technology of the Single-cell genome sequencing in 2016. And it is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

Single-cell genome sequencing Market may be explored by workflow as Sample preparation, Isolation, and Genomic analysis. Single-cell genome sequencing Market may be explored by disease as Immunology, Cancer, Prenatal diagnosis, Microbiology, Neurobiology, and Others. The “Cancer” segment dominated the market in 2016 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Growing occurrence of colorectal, breast cancer and prostate are poised to generate profitable development opportunities. Single-cell genome sequencing Market may be explored by applications as Differentiation/ reprogramming, Subpopulation characterization, Genomic variation, CTCs, and Others. The CTCs segment dominated the Single-cell genome sequencing in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

The market may be explored by end users as Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, Clinics, Academic & Research Laboratories, and Others. North America accounted for the major share of the global Single-cell genome sequencing Market Size Analysis in 2016 and will continue to rule the roost in the forecast period. Some of the key players that fuel the development of the Single-cell genome sequencing Industry includes Agilent Technologies Inc, 10X Genomics, Johnson & Johnson, DNA Electronics Ltd., Zephyrus Biosciences Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

